CCM's Streaming Series Continues With Performance By The Chamber Choir

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music's virtual concert series continues with a powerful performance by the CCM Chamber Choir.

CCM's "stars of tomorrow" are back on stage, and you get the best seats in the house! The third episode of CCMONSTAGE Online debuts at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, March 19, 2021. The premiere will stream simultaneously on CCM's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Dubbed Together/Apart, this hour-long virtual concert features the CCM Chamber Choir under the direction of accomplished new faculty member Joe Miller, who was named the director of CCM's lauded Choral Studies program in 2020.

"The isolation generated by the pandemic is at the heart of Together/Apart," says Miller. "Strengthening our world by staying apart is a new concept for many of us and one that we both resist and embrace."

Comprised of nine musical selections dating from the Renaissance to the 21st century, Together/Apart's eclectic program takes viewers on an emotional journey that reflects on the impact of COVID-19. Works by Thomas Morley, Claudio Monteverdi and J.S. Bach are featured alongside contemporary pieces like David Lang's "I Am Walking" and The Wailin' Jennys' "One Voice." The performance is also a collaborative effort with CCM's Department of Theatre Design and Production, and also features lighting and projections by student designer Emily Rooks.

"Engaging with music allows us to recognize the significance of this isolation," says Miller. "Together/Apart seeks to provide a musical landscape, reflecting this shared experience. Sometimes music is the only thing that makes sense."

Like other episodes in CCM's new virtual performance series, Together/Apart also features commentary from CCM students. All episodes of CCMONSTAGE Online can be digitally streamed for free. After the premiere broadcast, each installment in this ongoing series will remain available for on-demand viewing on CCM's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

In addition to the performances recorded in CCM's Corbett Auditorium, portions of Together/Apart were also recorded at Cincinnati's Old St. Mary's Church. Video production by MasseyGreenAVP, LLC. This digital performance series is made possible by support from CCMONSTAGE Online Broadcast Sponsors CCMpower and ArtsWave, and CCMONSTAGE Online Production Sponsors Dr. & Mrs. Carl G. Fischer.

Streaming Premiere: 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday, March 19, 2021

Performance Repertoire

David Lang: "I Am Walking" from Death Speaks

Thomas Morley: Nolo mortem peccatoris

Claudio Monteverdi: Ohimè, dov'è il mio ben (from Book VII Madrigals)

Robert White: Domine quis habitabit (III)

Paweł Łukaszewski: Responsoria Tenebrae: V. Ecce quomodo moritur

Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm, Jesu, komm

Ruth Moody, arr. Marcelline Moody: One Voice

Nathan Jones: I Would Live in Your Love

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi Caritas

