CAMPANA SOBRE CAMPANA: CHRISTMAS IN MEXICO! is Coming to the Aronoff Center

Celebrate the joy and wonder of the holiday season with Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico, an enchanting family event that brings the warmth, music, and color of Mexican Christmas traditions to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Presented as part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s CAA Presents! 2025–26 Season, this vibrant holiday spectacular features Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklórico del Río Grande, blending breathtaking live music, dazzling dance, and heartwarming storytelling for audiences of all ages.

Named for the beloved Andalusian Christmas carol, Campana Sobre Campana (translated “Bells Upon Bells”) celebrates the magic of the season through a lively and moving journey across Mexico’s cherished Christmas traditions. The performance beautifully captures the spirit of Las Posadas, the majesty of the Reyes Magos (Three Kings), and the joyous community celebrations that mark the holidays throughout Mexico — complete with festive piñatas, colorful costumes, and songs performed in both English and Spanish.

Audiences can expect:

PERFORMERS: World-renowned Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and the graceful Ballet Folklórico del Río Grande

CULTURAL IMMERSION: A richly choreographed experience steeped in authentic Mexican holiday traditions

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE: Live mariachi music showcasing top-tier vocalists and instrumental virtuosity performing cross-cultural Christmas favorites

VISUAL SPECTACLE: Exuberant folklórico dance and stunning costumes that bring Mexican folklore to vivid life

Campana Sobre Campana: Christmas in Mexico is more than a concert — it’s a cultural celebration that welcomes everyone to experience the warmth of Mexican hospitality and the universal joy of the holiday season.