BURGERTOWN Runs Through August at Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre

The Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre is serving up a new helping of musical comedy with BurgerTown, running now through August 3 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Written by the Cincinnati team of Ken Jones (book), Jamey Strawn (music), and Christine Jones (lyrics), BurgerTown has enjoyed success on stages across the country since its premiere in the early 2000s, and returns to the region where it was created.

Set in Chicago, the musical follows Danny O’Riley, a shy fry cook who stumbles into fast-food stardom after trimming the edges off stale buns to create the Triangle Burger—“three bites and you’re done.” The quirky invention becomes a national sensation and transforms BurgerTown, a modest diner beneath the El tracks, into a booming corporate empire.

As Danny navigates newfound fame, he must contend with diner owner Sal Spumoni, who brings in ex-beauty queen Patty to serve as Miss BurgerTown, the company’s flashy new mascot. Patty’s ambitions clash with waitress Jan Sokowski, Danny’s almost-girlfriend, as both women vie for the spotlight. As the Triangle Burger grows in popularity, Danny finds himself juggling romantic tension, corporate pressure, and even the mob, all while trying to remain true to his values. Though centered on a simple theme—the moral challenges of sudden success—the show feels timely in its reflection of excess and consumerism.

The production begins with the ensemble inviting audiences to hear the legend of BurgerTown, drawing viewers into a playful world of greed, luck, and love. Director Ken Jones brings fast pacing and comic sharpness to the production, using sight gags and moments of meta-humor to keep the show lively. As the writer of the book, Jones demonstrates a keen understanding of the show’s rhythm and tone.

John Galloway stars as Danny and delivers a standout performance. Known to local audiences for his turn as Frankie Valli in last season’s Jersey Boys, Galloway brings vocal power and emotional range to the role, often breaking the fourth wall to engage the audience directly.

Delaney O’Toole and Chloe Hedrick lead the show’s romantic and comedic arcs as Jan and Patty. Their duet, “Simple Man,” is a highlight of the evening, with each character competing for Danny’s affection. O’Toole offers warmth and sincerity as Jan, particularly in the ballad “Under the Train,” while Hedrick brings bold humor to Patty, especially during a mock press conference in “That Special Something.”

Dain Paige plays Sal Spumoni, delivering one-liners with flair and anchoring comic numbers such as “Humpty Dumpty World” and “Take the Deal.” The supporting cast—including Mabrey Rice, Emma Hackworth, Marlo D’Ascenzo, Issiah Current, and Zach Petrie—brings energy and specificity to a range of roles, never fading into the background. Hackworth is especially memorable as a neck-braced, pill-popping lawyer who disrupts the plot at every turn.

Maddie Jones’s choreography keeps the stage moving, blending '50s-era bebop with Broadway-inspired jazz. Scenic designer Brett Bowling creates a vivid diner setting under the Chicago train lines, while June Hill and Jesselee Whitson’s costumes evoke retro Americana with contemporary flourishes—including a humorous moment when fast-food mascots from rival chains take the stage.

The score, with music by Strawn and lyrics by Christine Jones, offers a variety of styles and surprises. Even straightforward love songs are undercut with comedic twists—such as one number performed while the romantic leads are tied to chairs.

Performances of BurgerTown run through August 3. Showtimes are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $33 for adults and $30 for seniors and students. All performances take place at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theatre, 801 Matson Place, Cincinnati, OH 45204. Tickets are available by phone at 513-241-6550 or online at clpshows.org.