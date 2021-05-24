Aronoff Center Announces Rescheduled Shows

Since the shutdown of the Aronoff Center in March 2020 due to the pandemic, numerous shows have rescheduled multiple times. Below is a list of rescheduled shows presented by the Cincinnati Arts Association and other promoters. The list includes the current performance dates/times and the Aronoff Center location for each event.

RESCHEDULED SHOWS:

·Johnny Mathis: The Voice of Romance Tour - Sat., August 28, 2021 @ 8:00 PM | Procter & Gamble Hall

·The Price is Right Live - Sat., September 25, 2021 @ 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM | Procter & Gamble Hall

·RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles - POSTPONED. New date TBA.

ADDITIONAL EVENTS (VARIOUS PROMOTERS)

·Sex 'n' The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody - Fri., October 8, 2021 @ 7:30 PM | Jarson-Kaplan Theater

·Remembering James: The Life and Music of James Brown - Sat., October 9, 2021 @ 7:30 PM | Jarson-Kaplan Theater

·Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless - Sat., January 29, 2022 @ 7:30 PM | Procter & Gamble Hall

·Celtic Woman: Postcards from Ireland - Thu., April 14, 2022 @ 7:00 PM | Procter & Gamble Hall

·Carol Burnett: An Evening of Laughter and Reflection Where the Audience Asks Questions - Wed., May 4 & Thu., May 5, 2022 @ 7:30 PM | Procter & Gamble Hall

·ABBAFAB - The Premiere ABBA Experience - Sat., June 11, 2022 @ 4:00 & 8:00 PM | Jarson-Kaplan Theater

Tickets are currently on sale for the shows listed above, except RAIN, at www.CincinnatiArts.org or (513) 621-2787 [ARTS}. The Aronoff Center Ticket Office is currently closed for in-person purchases until further notice due to the pandemic.

FIFTH THIRD BANK BROADWAY IN CINCINNATI, PRSENTED BY TRIHEALTH

For the most up-to-date schedule of upcoming Broadway in Cincinnati shows, visit https://cincinnati.broadway.com.

Season Tickets for Broadway in Cincinnati are on sale now! There are two convenient ways to purchase season tickets:

·Order online 7 days a week / 24 hours a day at BroadwayinCincinnati.com.

·Call the toll-free Broadway in Cincinnati Season Ticket Hotline at (800) 294-1816, Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

BROADWAY IN CINCINNATI GROUP SALES AND SINGLE TICKETS

·Group sales information is now available for all shows. Reservations may be made by contacting Group Sales Manager Peggy Holthaus Hughes at (513) 369-4363 or Peggy.Holthaus-Hughes@BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com.

·Single ticket on-sale dates for individual shows will be announced at a later date.