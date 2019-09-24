Anne-Sophie Mutter Performs With CSO + Beethoven Exhibit At Music Hall

On September 28 and 29, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (CSO) welcomes back four-time Grammy-winner and "undisputed queen of violin-playing" (The Times, London) Anne-Sophie Mutter to perform Beethoven's Concerto in D Major for Violin and Orchestra. As a teenager, Mutter made a now legendary recording of Beethoven's composition with Herbert von Karajan and the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, which CSO Music Director Louis Langrée calls "among the best interpretations of this concerto." Mutter continues to be a musical phenomenon, making her mark on the classical music scene as a soloist, mentor and visionary.

Beethoven's violin concerto will be performed as part of the CSO's Beethoven Revolution, a multi-year project examining the composer and his music on the occasion of his 250th birthday. Complementing this weekend's concert, the CSO is hosting a special traveling exhibition, BTHVN on Tour, from the Beethoven-Haus Bonn and supported by Official Logistics Sponsor DHL. This temporary exhibition is viewable in the grand foyer of Music Hall from September 27 through October 1.

Guest conductor Eun Sun Kim (who made her thrilling U.S. orchestral debut conducting Verdi's Requiem at the 2018 May Festival) conducts this weekend's concert which also celebrates women artists through the ArtsWave "Power of Her" initiative. The performance begins with a new CSO world premiere and co- commission with Classical Movements composed by Gabriella Smith titled f(x) = sin2x - 1/x. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Smith's "high-voltage and wildly imaginative" creativity propels her to the forefront of a new generation of American composers.

Brahms' Symphony No. 4 in E Minor finishes this weekend's program. Langrée calls it "an incandescent conclusion to Brahms' symphonic output."

Tickets for these concerts start at $14 and are available for purchase by calling the CSO Box Office at 513.381.3300 or visiting cincinnatisymphony.org. These concerts are part of the CSO's subscription Series 1. Subscriptions for the 2019-2020 season are still available and offer the best seats at the best prices.





Related Articles Shows View More Cincinnati Stories

More Hot Stories For You