Actors Collaborative Toledo Will Perform DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA

Performances run November 15-17, 2024.

By: Oct. 27, 2024
Actors Collaborative Toledo Will Perform DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA Image
Actors Collaborative Toledo presents John Patrick Shanley's Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, November 15-17, 2024, in the Chapel Theatre at Trinity Episcopal Church (316 Adams Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604. Directed by Joe Capucini and featuring Liam Ellis as Danny and Hali Malecki as Roberta.

Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence.

The setting is a rundown bar in the Bronx, where two of society's rejects, Danny and Roberta, strike up a halting conversation over their beer. As their initial reserve begins to melt, and they decide to spend the night together, the possibility of a genuine and meaningful connection begins to emerge. Both characters probe within themselves to find an exorcism and forgiveness that, while painfully achieved, offers hope for a future.

John Patrick Shanley is one of the most celebrated dramatists of his generation. His accolades include an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for the film Moonstruck and the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for his play, Doubt: A Parable.

Please be advised that Danny and the Deep Blue Sea contains strong language and is not appropriate for children.




