YOU WILL GET SICK Chicago Premiere to be Presented at Steppenwolf

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will present Noah Diaz’s whimsical, wild, unpredictable and deeply moving Chicago premiere of You Will Get Sick, directed by Artistic Director Audrey Francis (Noises Off, POTUS–Director), playing June 5 – July 13, 2025 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.

Renowned ensemble member Amy Morton, a Tony Award nominee for August: Osage County and Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, returns to the Steppenwolf stage for the first time in nearly a decade, joined by fellow ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain (The Minutes, Superior Donuts) and Namir Smallwood (Pass Over, True West, Bug). Rounding out the cast are Jordan Arredondo (Steppenwolf debut) and Sadieh Rifai (First Look Repertory of New Work).

About the Production:

A young man with a secret. An older woman who will listen. A predatory flock of birds. An upcoming audition for The Wizard of Oz. Welcome to You Will Get Sick, a wildly imaginative new play that traces the hilarious and deeply moving saga of one man’s illness and his unlikely caretaker’s pursuit of her dreams. Admired as “lively, surreal and surprising” by the New York Times, Noah Diaz’s Chicago debut is equal parts buddy-comedy, form-bending experiment and sober meditation on mortality.

