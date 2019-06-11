Writers Theatre NEXT TO NORMAL Extends Again, Must Close June 30

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, announces an additional one-week extension of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Next to Normal, with music by Tom Kitt, book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit), music directed by Andra Velis Simon and choreographed by Eamon Foley. Next to Normal now runs through June 30, 2019, in the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

On the outside, The Goodmans seem like the average American family: house in the suburbs, white picket fence and two sharp-witted kids. But inside, their lives are anything but normal, with long-buried secrets that threaten to tear them apart. Featuring powerful lyrics and an electrifying score, this explosive musical uses wry humor and brutal honesty to explore how family trauma can fracture the American Dream, while ultimately leading to a chance at new beginnings.

This deeply moving and captivating American musical took Broadway by storm in 2009, winning three Tony awards and the Pulitzer Prize for drama. With this production, Chicago and Broadway director David Cromer returns to WT, where he has directed A Streetcar Named Desire and Picnic, bringing his singularly personal touch to this modern musical where the lines between reality and delusion are never quite clear.

It has truly been a privilege to be in collaboration with David Cromer again, comments Artistic Director Michael Halberstam. So much of my aesthetic and the aesthetic of Writers Theatre has been influenced by our friendship, the respect I have for his work and our many conversations about the form. We both share a profoundly personal attachment to the subject matter of this remarkable work and he assembled a brilliant team of artists to realize his vision. David has a gift for taking a piece of theatre you might have thought familiar and then shedding a fresh perspective on it. He manages to make you see it in a new light and yet he remains entirely true to the intent of the author. Next to Normal is a rollercoaster ride for the emotions and features a soaring score filled with sophistication, beauty and sweeping melody.

The cast of Next to Normal includes: Kyrie Courter (Natalie Goodman), Alex Levy (Henry), Liam Oh (Gabe), Gabriel Ruiz (Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine), David Schlumpf (Dan Goodman), and Keely Vasquez (Diana Goodman).

The creative team for Next to Normal includes: Regina Garc a (Scenic Designer), Rachel Anne Healy (Costume Designer), Keith Parham (Lighting Designer), Christopher M. LaPorte (Co-Sound Designer), Ray Nardelli (Co-Sound Designer), Bobby Kennedy (Dramaturg), Nick Moran (CFM Contractor), Ethan Deppe (Keyboard Programmer), Ellen Morris (Assistant Music Director), Harmony France (Assistant Director), and Rebecca Pechter (Production Stage Manager).

Single tickets for Next to Normal, priced $35 - $80, are available at www.writerstheatre.org, by phone at 847-242-6000, or in person at the box office at 325 Tudor Court in Glencoe.





