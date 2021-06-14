WIZARD WORLD CHICAGO Returns, October 15-17

Wizard Brands, Inc. has announced that its flagship event, Wizard World Chicago, will officially make its triumphant return on October 15-17, 2021, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. Details on celebrities, superstar creators, exhibitors, programming, entertainment, cosplay and other aspects of Wizard World Chicago 2021 will be announced as they become available.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled event in 2020, also postponed from August 2021, will be honored. Other ticket details, including on sale dates, will also be announced soon. Wizard World Chicago 2021 will be the 23rd edition of the Midwest's largest pop culture convention.

Wizard Brands CEO and Chairman Scott Kaufman said, "Virtual events over the past 15 months have opened Wizard World up to fans across the globe, and we're looking forward to incorporating those elements into the reimagined Wizard World live event format."

Since its last live show in Cleveland in March 2020, Wizard World has conducted more than 300 virtual events via its online platforms, including celebrity Q&As, creator and director panels, fan group and expert sessions, quiz shows and more. They offer fans a wide array of programming as well as opportunities to connect with stars in their favorite genres via panels, live video chat and virtual photo ops, recorded video messages and personalized autographs.

Wizard World will continue to work in conjunction with national, state and local authorities and the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center to ensure the safest convention environment possible. Details of specific requirements regarding the wearing of face masks, social distancing and other precautionary measures to be observed will be announced closer to the event.