WHEN HARRY MET REHAB to Have Final Performance January 9

The World Premiere of WHEN HARRY MET REHAB, a comedy that takes sobriety seriously, will close Sunday, January 9, 2022.

WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality, Harry Teinowitz. Dan Butler, best known for his role as "Bulldog" for seven seasons on the legendary television comedy Frasier, as well as "Art" on Roseanne, is featured as Harry. Appearing alongside Butler is Melissa Gilbert, who is best known for her role as "Laura Ingalls" in Little House on the Prairie. Gilbert plays the role of Barb, a rehab therapist and former addict.

Co-authored by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), WHEN HARRY MET REHAB chronicles in a humorous yet poignant way how Harry, an alcoholic on the edge of clueless annihilation, ended up in the hands of four imperfect strangers who caught him every time he stumbled and a magician whose greatest trick was to make his denial and excuses disappear.

"It is with great gratitude to the Chicago Theatre Community and with even greater regret, we announce the closing of WHEN HARRY MET REHAB following its Sunday matinee on January 9th due to the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Producer Don Clark. "This funny, touching show received a raft of stellar notices and moved every audience it encountered. We look forward to the day WHEN HARRY MET REHABmeets its audience once again."

The remainder of the Chicago powerhouse cast includes Elizabeth Laidlaw (Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Goodman Theatre, Court Theatre, Steppenwolf), Keith D. Gallagher (Steppenwolf, Lookingglass, Northlight), Chiké Johnson (Steppenwolf, Goodman Theatre, Broadway production of Wit), and Jonathan Moises Olivares (Hillman Grad Productions Mentorship Lab, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill).

WHEN HARRY MET REHAB is an evening in the theater that will leave a mark that is flat-out funny, moving, and unforgettable. It is a story of redemption, perseverance, and hope. It is estimated that over 22 million Americans are in recovery. This show is for them, their families, and their friends.

WHEN HARRY MET REHAB will run at the Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago until Sunday, January 9. Tickets range from $42 to $85 plus processing fees. For tickets and more information, visit www.whenharrymetrehab.comor call the Greenhouse Theater Center Box Office at 773-404-7336.