Violet Surprise Theatre presents Lez Beaus, a play festival celebrating lesbian love through the ages. Whether it's a time-honored tale of girl gets boi in the present, or a romance between members of an all-girls baseball league in the past, the gal pals, lady friends, and lover girls in the twelve short plays featured in the festival experience everything from connection to rejection, affection to reflection. Literary Manager Allison Fradkin says, "Valentine's Day has, historically, been a heterosexual holiday. But sometimes cupid's arrow doesn't shoot straight. For women who have no desire to give their heart-candy or corporal-to a man, the annual February fete can make them feel as if their fate is sealed-without a kiss. That's why my co-producer, Iris Sowlat, and I created Lez Beaus, which is dedicated to all the Sapphic senders and recipients of the abiding affectionate appeal Be Mine." PERFORMANCE DATES AND TIMES Friday, February 14 at 7:30pm Saturday, February 15 at 7:30pm Sunday, February 16 at 3:00pm LOCATION The Martin 2515 W. North Avenue Chicago TICKETS Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online or at the door. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lez-beaus-a-play-festival-celebrating-lesbian-love-through-the-ages-tickets-90347143739?aff=efbeventtix FEATURED PLAYS "At Sea" Written by Carolyn Gage Directed by Aliza Feder "A Crime Not Fit to Be Named" Written by Ronan Goforth Directed by Kendal Romero "Don't Break Up Over Text" Written by Shawntai Brown Directed by Alicia Jade "Going Up" Written by Rachel Baker Directed by Bex Ehrmann "Hurry Up and Wait" Written by Annalise Cain Directed by Cathy Crocco "In Transit" Written by Rachel Lynett Directed by Nemo Serges "The Ladies Next Door" Written by Iris Sowlat Directed by James Anthony "Marnie and Penelope of Lower Blightownship" Written by Amy Gijsbers van Wijk Directed by Natividad Uehara "Not Your Average Jo" Written by Allison Fradkin Directed by Iris Sowlat "Semi-Circle" Written by Eileen Tull Directed by Sharai Bohannon "Sirens" Written by Carol Mullen Directed by Amber Mandley "Starry Night" Written by Sheila Cowley Directed by Darby Fitzsimons ABOUT VIOLET SURPRISE THEATRE Director-Producer Iris Sowlat and Playwright-Actress Allison Fradkin decided to devise Violet Surprise because-surprise-queer women are no shrinking violets. Their mission is to present new works that vibrantly and valiantly validate the identities and experiences of queer women. Lez Beaus is the second production from Violet Surprise, which came out in 2019 with Femslash Fest.





