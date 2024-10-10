Video: 'wer Ein Holdes Weib Errungen' from Beethoven's FIDELIO at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch the joyful finale of Beethoven's FIDELIO where Leonore (Elza van den Heever) and Florestan (Russell Thomas) celebrate freedom and love after Pizzaro's corrupt schemes are exposed. Check out the video!

Leonore disguises herself as a young man in order to work in the prison, hoping to rescue her husband. Enrique Mazzola conducts this timeless political thriller in Matthew Ozawa’s production. Vocally radiant, uniquely charismatic South African soprano Elza van den Heever is joined by two exciting American artists and Lyric favorites — tenor Russell Thomas and baritone Brian Mulligan.

Production Details

Language: Sung in German with projected English titles

Running Time: 2 hours and 25 minutes, including 1 intermission

Location: Lyric Opera House

Comments