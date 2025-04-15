Video: TITANIC THE MUSICAL At Marriott Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marriott Theatre continues its 50th Anniversary Season celebration with the epic production of Titanic The Musical, directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher with Musical Direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson. Check out video highlights from the production below!

Capturing the triumph and tragedy of the hopeful passengers on the ill-fated Ship of Dreams, Titanic The Musical previews on April 9, opens Wednesday, April 16 at 7pm, and runs through June 1, 2025.

Based on the real people aboard the most legendary ship in the world, Titanic The Musical is a stirring portrait of the passengers on board the “unsinkable ship” and the tragedy that followed. With a soaring score by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone, the original Broadway production won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book.

“As a child who discovered musical theatre in the '90s, Titanic was a formative show for me,” said director Conor Gallagher. “The chance to bring it to life on the Marriott Theatre stage is a thrilling, daunting, and ultimately energizing task. Add to that the legendary actors of Chicago and one of the most haunting scores ever written, and I couldn’t be happier to be collaborating on this production. I promise it will be unlike any Titanic you’ve seen before.”

Titanic The Musical stars David Girolmo as “Captain E.J. Smith,” Alex Goodrich as “J. Bruce Ismay,” Christopher Kale Jones as “Thomas Andrews,” Lillian Castillo as “Alice Beane,” James Earl Jones II as “Edgar Beane/Fourth Officer Boxhall,” Erica Stephan as “Kate McGowan,” Garrett Lutz as “Jim Farrell,” Eric Amundson as “Bellboy,” Joel Gelman as “Second Officer Charles Lightoller/John Jacob Astor,” Darian Goulding as “Frederick Barrett/Benjamin Guggenheim,” Laura Guley as “Kate Murphey/Eleanor Widener,” Kelli Harrington as “Charlotte Cardoza,” Matthew Hommel as “Harold Bride/Joseph Bell/Bandmaster Wallace Hartley,” Mark David Kaplan as “Isidor Straus/Quartermaster Robert Hitchens,” George Keating as “First Officer William Murdoch,” Heidi Kettenring as “Ida Straus,” Will Lidke as “Charles Clarke/George Widener,” Francesca Mehrotra as “Caroline Neville/Mme. Aubert,” Victoria Okafor as “Kate Mullins/Stewardess/Madeleine Astor,” Lucas Thompson as “Frederick Fleet,” Kevin Webb as “Henry Etches/Third Officer Herbert Pitman,” with Anna Louise Bramlett, Andrés Enriquez, David Gordon-Johnson, Michael Metcalf and Schyler Vargas.

