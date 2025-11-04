Video: JEKYLL & HYDE Star David Moreland Performs 'This Is The Moment'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kokandy Productions has released video of David Moreland performing the iconic number “This Is the Moment” from the company’s new revival of Jekyll & Hyde, now running at the Chopin Theatre Mainstage through December 21.

The production, directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham with music direction by Nick Sula and choreography by Brenda Didier, marks the first major Chicago staging of Jekyll & Hyde in more than 15 years.

Based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novella, the musical—conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse—follows the brilliant but tormented Dr. Henry Jekyll as his experiments to separate good from evil within the human soul unleash the monstrous Edward Hyde.

Moreland, known for his performances in Cruel Intentions and American Psycho, leads the cast in the demanding dual role of Jekyll and Hyde. His rendition of “This Is the Moment,” filmed onstage at the Chopin Theatre, captures the musical’s central transformation with both emotional intensity and vocal precision.

He is joined in the production by Ava Lane Stovall (Alice by Heart) as Lucy Harris and Emily McCormick as Emma Carew, along with an ensemble featuring Nathan Calaranan, Ismael Garcia, Jon Parker Jackson, Quinn Kelch, Quinn Rigg, Gabby Sauceda-Koziol, Quinn Simmons, Maiko Terazawa, and Kevin Webb. Swings include Jeffrey Gougis Jr, Emily Ling Mei, Caitlin Preuss, Anna Seibert, Jaxson Smith, and Kelan M. Smith.

Featuring a 15-piece orchestra, Kokandy’s Jekyll & Hyde brings the musical’s sweeping score and psychological tension to life in an intimate yet cinematic setting.

Watch the exclusive performance of “This Is the Moment” below, and catch Jekyll & Hyde now playing through December 21, 2025, at the Chopin Theatre Mainstage, 1543 W. Division St., Chicago. Tickets and additional information are available at kokandyproductions.com.