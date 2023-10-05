Video: First Look At LUCHA TEOTL At Goodman Theatre This Month

Pro wrestling bursts onto the stage in a high-octane, immersive, 90-minute thrill ride.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

The Goodman Theatre presents Lucha Teotl this month. Pro wrestling bursts onto the stage in a high-octane, immersive, 90-minute thrill ride. Performances run through October 29, 2023 in Goodman's Owen Theatre.

It’s a night in the theater that you’ll never forget. Experience the heart-pumping action ringside, as the Goodman transforms into a professional wrestling arena—a perfect backdrop for the high drama and rich cultural history of lucha libre.

Originally developed with Prism Movement Theater and produced in partnership with CLATA as part of 2023 Destinos Festival, actors and luchadores (wrestlers) in masks representative of Aztec gods play out an exciting wrestling story about family, honor, tradition and redemption.

Presented in English with some Spanish dialogue.




2023 Regional Awards


