Video: Choreographer JoAnn Hunter On Goodman Theatre's THE PENELOPIAD

Watch Choreographer Joann Hunter talk about her collaboration with Artistic Director Susan V. Booth on The Penelopiad. "I wanted the movement to help enhance storytelling..." she says in an all-new video.

Atwood serves up a new perspective on literature’s most famous domestic vigil by shifting authorial control to Penelope, Odysseus’ long-suffering wife, in this unexpected remix of Homer’s ancient classic.

The Penelopiad begins March 2nd and runs through March 31st in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

Portraying Penelope’s 12 faithful maids are Aja Alcazar, Demetra Dee, Maya Lou Hlava, Noelle Kayser, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Helen Joo Lee, Tyler Meredith, Ericka Ratcliff, Andrea San Miguel, Laura Savage, Allison Sill and Hannah Whitley. Casting is by Lauren Port, CSA. This ancient tale told anew by “one of the most admired authors in North America” (NPR) features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (Broadway’s Bad Cinderella, School of Rock, On A Clear Day). The design team includes Neil Patel (Sets); Kara Harmon (Costumes); Xavier Pierce (Lighting); Willow James (Sound); Samuel Davis(Music Composition); Jeremy Ramey (Music Direction); and Neena Arndt (Dramaturg). Kimberly McCann is the Production Stage Manager and Jennifer Gregory is the Stage Manager.