Veronica Garza to Bring R-rated Cindy-Lou Who Back To Theater Wit in November

Remember little Cindy-Lou Who, who was not more than two? What became of that tot, after that Grinch and what-not?﻿ ﻿Find out when Cindy-Lou Who, now 40, returns to Chicago's Theater Wit for her fifth season of bawdy holiday hilarity in Who's Holiday!,

﻿﻿

﻿Chicago theater star Veronica Garza returns to reprise her title role, holding court from Cindy-Lou Who's mobile home at the base of Mount Crumpit. Opening Night is Friday, November 28 at 7 p.m.

First Cindy-Lou welcomes audiences inside her holiday bedazzled trailer. Next she plies them with party snacks and shots of Malort. Only then does she reveal the true story of the twisted turns Cindy-Lou's life took after her Christmas Eve encounter with the Grinch.

Christmas Day is in our grasp. Why the vodka? Glad you asked! The tot from The Grinch has grown, you see. She's cursing and drinking. She's super messy. Her FIVE YEARS at Theater Wit have been nothing but trouble! And this year, we fear She's gonna make it a DOUBLE!

﻿﻿

﻿Director Christopher Pazdernik returns to direct Wit's fifth outing of this hilarious, heartfelt comedy by Matthew Lombardo. Also back is Angela Weber Miller's Jeff Award-winning, Seuss-inspired recreation of Cindy-Lou Who's Holiday-bedazzled mobile home. Designers include Shelley Strasser, lights; Uriel Gomez, costumes; Lonnae Hickman, props, and Matthew R. Chase, sound and production manager.