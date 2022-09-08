Venus Cabaret Theater Announces Fall Programming

Venus Cabaret Theater has announced programming for Fall 2022. Venus Cabaret Theater is Mercury Theater Chicago's second performance space, offering a unique theatrical experience complemented by specialty cocktails. Tickets for all Venus Cabaret Theater and Mercury Theater Chicago performances are available at MercuryTheaterChicago.com.

Cabaret Director Honey West comments, "As a performer, the Venus Cabaret Theater is one of my favorite places for cabaret. It's a beautiful and intimate room and we thrilled to share it this fall with so many talented performers, including the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus, Ginger Minj, Heidi Kettenring, Barb Bailey, Tim Murray and David Fiorello-and more! I know that performers and audience members, alike, will fall in love with the room, just as I have."

The Venus Cabaret Theater Fall line-up includes:

Chicago Gay Men's Chorus presents On the Radio

Saturday, September 17 at 7 pm and 9 pm

Tickets: $40 Reserved Seat, $25 General Admission

Tickets available on CGMC website https://www.cgmc.org/get-tickets/

On the Radio highlights Orson Welles' radio play "War of the Worlds" in a very CGMC-branded way. 29 chorus members celebrate 32 hits that permeated the airwaves. Whether it's about the radio, happened while listening to the radio, or Donna Summer's hit "On the Radio," the CGMC has it covered. Tune in this September.

Barb Bailey - The Sequel: Hollywood Stories

Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $35 General Admission (in-advance), $40 General Admission (day-of)

New songs and more stories! A heartwarming and hilarious show about how a baby was found in a cardboard box in West Virginia and how she ended up in the Music Business in Hollywood. That baby was Barb Bailey. Her escapades with famous stars are tell-all; bombshell and unforgettable. With a song list just as eclectic as Barb is - the audience is regaled with Sondheim, Peter Allen, and Ella - and everyone in between. Hollywood is a thrill ride exposing celebs from Burt Reynolds to Lady Gaga to high class call girls. Barb is a gorgeous powerhouse of intimacy and unbridled laughter. And her audiences keep bombarding the box offices for more!

Tim Murray is Witches!

Saturday, October 8 at 8 pm

Tickets: $20 General Admission (in-advance), $25 General Admission (day-of)

Wicked-obsessed stand-up comedian and TikTok gay Tim Murray performs original comedy songs about his favorite pop culture witches! Murray has made a brand out of loving the musical Wicked and now he has harnessed his passion into a super gay Halloween show about his favorite witches from several different movies and shows. Tim is a stand-up comedian, host of Slumber Party Podcast on iHeart Radio and can be seen on The Other Two on HBO Max, The Vivienne Takes Hollywood, the film Swan Song starring Jennifer Coolidge, and all over TikTok with his viral (often Wicked themed) sketch comedy videos. He has appeared in 50 Shades the Musical Off-Broadway (New York Times' Critics Pick), Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts Musical Parody in London, and has toured his hour of stand-up in the UK, US and appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SF Sketchfest, DragCon UK and DragCon LA.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash

Starring Ginger Minj from Hocus Pocus 2

Featuring Ginger Galore, Aria Hard and Michael Burlow

Presented by Fruit Wine Productions

Friday, October 14 at 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm

Saturday, October 15 at 8:30 pm and 10:30 pm

Sunday, October 16 at 2 pm

Tickets: $40 General Admission

It's been 30 years and the Sanderson sisters are back! Join Ginger Minj, fresh off her appearance in Hocus Pocus 2, Gidget Galore and Aria Hard as Winnifred, Mary and Sarah for The Hocus Pocus Halloween Bash! Are you ready to run amok amok amok?

Carrie 2: The Rage, The Unauthorized Musical Parody

October 17 at 7:30pm

Tickets: $25

Since 1976 you've been in love with Carrie White, the telekinetic teen whose catastrophic prom night captivated the nation and led to thrilling adaptations, musicals, and revivals. Since 1999, you've completely missed the fact that Carrie has a legitimate cinematic sequel that tells the story of Carrie's half-sister, Rachel, an angst-ridden rebel whose life seems to be looking up until her mysterious powers take hold.

Now, with Carrie 2: The Rage, The Unauthorized Musical Parody (In Concert), you can relive the magic of Carrie in nearly every way as prom night survivor-turned-school counselor Sue Snell seeks to help Rachel before it's too late, Rachel's hyper-religious mother tries to kill her, and popular high schoolers prove, once again, they are the absolute worst.

David Fiorello: The Beautiful City Project

Monday, October 31 at 7:30 pm

Tickets, $25, will be available October 1 at http://www.thebeautifulcityproject.com

Join The Beautiful City Project as they present Project Moonfall, a Halloween-inspired evening of some of the darker songs in musical theater. Featuring many of the city's top talent, these shows tend to sell out quickly, so if you haven't seen one of their projects yet, now is absolutely the time!

With a Twist!

Featuring Kevin Bishop, Steve Kimbrough, Paul Motondo, and Nick Sula

Friday, November 18 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 19 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $25 General Admission

With A Twist! is comprised of Kevin Bishop, Steve Kimbrough, Paul Motondo, and Nick Sula. The mixologists of song bring you their concoction of potent arrangements and refreshing mashups celebrating icons. They put their twist on classic and contemporary songs transforming them into unique, fun three-part harmony. They have been performing together since 2011 with numerous hit shows at Davenport's, Park West, Stage 773, The Skokie Theater and Uptown Underground. Come on and get Twisted!

Merry Christmas Darling: Heidi Kettenring sings Karen Carpenter

Friday, November 25 at 8:30 pm

Saturday, November 26 at 3:30 pm and 8:30 pm

Sunday, November 27 at 3:30 pm

Tickets: $70

Chicago's favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring (Wicked, Broadway in Chicago) and her exceptional band present the timeless treasures and holiday hits of Karen Carpenter. A storyteller sure to stir the heart, multi-award-winner Kettenring tenderly chronicles Carpenter's troubles and triumphs with a familiar angelic radiance. Around the Town Chicago calls the show, "Glorious. An elegant, tear jerking, sing along concert event." Songs include "Close To You," "Merry Christmas Darling," "For All We Know," and "The Christmas Song." Presented by Artists Lounge Live.