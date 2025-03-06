Vaudeville Chicago Receives Grant From National Endowment for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vaudeville Chicago has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Challenge America award of $10,000. This grant will support a pediatric clown doctor residency at Comer Children's Hospital, University of Chicago Medicine. The NEA will award 272 Challenge America awards nationwide totaling $2,720,000 as part of the recent announcement of fiscal year 2025 grants.

"The NEA is proud to continue our nearly 60 years of supporting the efforts of organizations and artists that help to shape our country's vibrant arts sector and communities of all types across our nation," said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. "It is inspiring to see the wide range of creative projects taking place, including Vaudeville Chicago."

This project will bring joy, music, and laughter to the patients, families, and staff at Comer for 32 weeks, beginning this April. The highly-trained clowns from VC will bring their expertise in improvisation, puppetry, music, comedy, juggling, and a host of other skills to the halls of the hospital.

Artistic Director, Craig Sjogerman, says, "This is a monumental step for Vaudeville Chicago. We will fit perfectly into Comer's mission of '.... combining the scientific knowledge of the University of Chicago Medicine with a personal, family-centered approach to provide an atmosphere of hope and healing.' VC is delighted to return to our pediatric healthcare clowning roots at the premiere children's hospital in Chicago. As a founding member of the North American Federation of Healthcare Clown Organizations (NAFHCO), VC is happy to join our fellow programs in major cities across the USA, Canada, and beyond, in adding a professional pediatric program, to our groundbreaking work in 18 senior centers."

