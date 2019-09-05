VIDEO: Nothing Without a Company Presents PAKALOLO

Nothing Without a Company in association with Aloha Center Chicago photos & trailer release. You will not want to miss this immersive karaoke party and Chicago premiere of our limited run of Pakalolo Sweet. Due to space restrictions, we will not be extending this run! So tickets are very exclusive. Pakalolo Sweet, written by Hannah Ii-Epstein, and directed by Rachel Slavick, with Lanialoha Lee as Cultural Specialist & Music Director.

Pakalolo Sweet previews September 13, 14 & 16th 7:30pm - 9:30pm, and runs September 17th to October 5th, Monday - Saturday at 7:30pm & Saturday at 4:30pm in The Coach House at Berger Park Cultural Center, 6205 N Sheridan Rd., Chicago IL. Tickets are priced between $10 - $35, and are available now at NothingWithoutaCompany.org. Press preview Saturday, September 14th, 7:30pm.

Play themes: Hawaii, Cannabis and Cannabis laws, ohana (family), friendships, mental health.

Pakalolo Sweet is the second in Ii-Epstein's drug trilogy, and the prequel to her previous play Not One Batu, which had its Chicago premiere in June 2018, received a Jeff Nomination, and achieved critical acclaim across Chicago. Pakalolo Sweet had its world debut run at Kumu Kahua Theatre in Honolulu, HI in September 2018.

The cast will feature Dean Santiago as Junior Boy, Sharon Pasia as Nani, Victoria Wang as Kahe, Jae Renfrow as Pops, and Scott Hanada reprising his role from Not One Batu as Papa aka Uncle Makana.

The production team includes Christopher Sylvie (Asst. Director), Rosemary Vigil (Stage Manager), Mark Bracken (Scenic/Props/Sound Designer), Bobby Wilhelmson (Violence Choreographer), Satoe Schechner (Costume Designer) and Anna Rose Ii-Epstein (Producing Director).

Meet Junior Boy, a young man who comes from a lineage of pakalolo (cannabis) growers on the North Shore of O'ahu. He is proudly expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Nani. At home he talks story (gossips) with his girlfriend, best friend, and grandfather during a night of karaoke, beer, and weed. The medical uses, benefits, and cultural aspects of marijuana in pre-contact Hawai'i are explored. What happens next is unexpected and heartbreaking as we witness Junior Boy's struggle to do what he believes is best for his 'ohana.

Preview tickets are $10 online and at the door, General Admission tickets for the run of the show is $30 online and $35 at the door. For online ticketing, go to NothingWithoutaCompany.org.





