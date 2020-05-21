VIDEO: Keith Glass, Laura Trippiedi Go AROUND BROADWAY IN 80 DAYS

Check out Keith Glass from Moline Sr. High School performing "It Hurts Me" from ALL SHOOK UP and Laura Trippiedi from Carl Sanburg High School singing "I Know It's Today" from SHREK THE MUSICAL as part of Broadway In Chicago's Around Broadway In 80 Days #AroundBroadwayIn80Days.

In the wake of the cancellation of The Jimmy Awards® (the national program) and the Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (the regional program), the initiative celebrates and provides a virtual stage for all the participants that were unable to perform in the 2020 IHSMTA event.

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards is one of the largest in the country with nearly 80 schools participating and impacting more than 3500 students in Illinois.

"The recent cancellation of these events due to COVID-19 is a crushing blow to our future Broadway stars. Hundreds of these students across Illinois are left without the opportunity to perform on a stage the musicals they have worked extremely hard on all year," Broadway In Chicago's Vice President, Eileen LaCario, said.

Around Broadway In 80 Days aims to give these young talented performers a virtual Broadway stage to perform on and an audience of Broadway notables. The program will feature videos of students on both Broadway In Chicago and IHSMTA's social media networks and will be tagged with #AroundBroadwayIn80Days.

"With so much uncertainty filling our news over the past few weeks, Broadway In Chicago is committed to uplifting the Broadway theatre audiences, theatre artists and enthusiasts," Broadway In Chicago's President, Lou Raizin, said.

Broadway In Chicago invites all of their fans to follow along on their social networks as they share these performances over the next 80 days.

