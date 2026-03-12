American Music Institute to Offer Violin Fiddling Lessons for St. Patrick's Day

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

AMI located in Clarendon Hills, Downers Grove, St Charles, & Geneva, IL - all instruments, ages, styles, & levels

This March American Music Institute is inviting students to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and explore the joyful world of violin fiddling. Fiddling lessons offer a fun, creative way to develop violin skills while learning traditional Irish tunes, lively jigs, and reels - perfect for celebrating the season and discovering a whole new side of the instrument.

Start your violin fiddling journey or give the gift of music this St. Patrick's Day:

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, violin fiddling lessons:

Improves ear training - learned by listening and repeating rather than reading sheet music, it strengthens musical memory and listening skills.

Build strong rhythm skills - driven by rhythm and pulse, learning these styles helps students develop a strong sense of timing and groove.

Encourages creativity - unlike classical music, which is played exactly as written, fiddling invites to add one's own variations and ornaments.

Keeps learning fun and motivating - for many students fast, catchy fiddle tunes can be incredibly motivating. It's hard not to smile while playing!

AMI lessons are a unique way to share the joy of music with someone you love. Registration is now open for both children and adults. Celebrate the season with music that's lively, engaging, and fun - right here at American Music Institute in Chicago.

20 Years of Music Excellence, Community & Creativity

As it celebrates 20 years of music excellence, the American Music Institute continues to lead Chicago's music education and performance community. From first lessons to professional-level opportunities, AMI offers pathways for students, families, and organizations to make 2026 a year of artistic achievement.