VIDEO: First Look at THE NACIREMA SOCIETY at Goodman Theatre

Get a first look at Goodman Theatre's production of The Nacirema Society, now on stage through October 15th.

The Nacirema Society is the centerpiece of a citywide salute to Ms. Cleage—including events that offer other entry points to the award-winner’s body of work produced in partnership with Black Ensemble Theater, Congo Square Theatre, Definition Theatre, ETA Creative Arts Foundation, MPAACT and Remy Bumppo Theatre Company (more details about the Pearl Cleage Festival to be announced later this month). In addition, Booth announced a season programmatic change: the new musical comedy Female Troubles—music by Curtis Moore, lyrics by Amanda Green and book by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden—has been rescheduled from Spring 2024 to January 2025 (appearing as part of the 2024/2025 Season) due to scheduling conflicts. A new musical project for Spring 2024 will be announced this week.

Booth tapped famed Chicago-based artist Lili-Anne Brown to direct the season opener, Cleage’s The Nacirema Society Requests the Honor of Your Presence at a Celebration of Their First One Hundred Years.

“This play is unexpected and joyous,” said Lili-Anne Brown. “It reminds us that no matter what is happening in the world—wars, disasters, revolutions—people are still getting married, coming of age, celebrating milestones. We're still living life. I'm so thrilled to dig into this hilarious little slice of life with this amazing powerhouse cast."

Brown’s cast for the Chicago premiere production is led by E. Faye Butler as the matriarch of Alabama’s aristocratic family, joined by Tyla Abercrumbie (Alpha Campbell Jackson), Demetra Dee (Gracie Dunbar), Eric Gerard (Bobby Green), Sharriese Hamilton (Marie Dunbar), Ora Jones (Catherine Adams Green), Jaye Ladymore (Janet Logan), Felicia Oduh (Lillie Campbell Jackson) and Shariba Rivers (Jessie Roberts). Understudies for this production include Diana Coates (Janet Logan/Marie Dunbar), Jabari Khaliq (Bobby Green), Gabrielle Lott-Rogers (Alpha Campbell Jackson), Tania Richard (Jessie Roberts/Catherine Adams Green), Shariba Rivers (Grace Dunbar), Kianna Rose (Gracie Dunbar) and Aja Singletary (Lillie Campbell Jackson).

It's 1964 Montgomery, Alabama, and the Nacirema Society prepares for its annual introduction of six elegant African-American debutantes to a world of prosperity, privilege and social responsibility. This centennial year, the Society's grande dame, Grace Dunbar, will have nothing less than perfection for her granddaughter Gracie's debut. And with young love brewing, old family skeletons rattling, national media attention abounding and a blackmail plot bubbling…what would dare go awry? The Nacirema Society appears September 16 – October 15, 2023 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre; opening night is Tuesday, September 26. Tickets ($25 –$90, subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Society or by phone at 312-443-3800. The Goodman is grateful for the support of JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Lead Corporate Sponsor) and Allstate (Major Corporate Sponsor).

The creative team includes Lorenzo Rush, Jr. (Assistant Director); Arti Ishak (SDCF Directing Observation); Arnel Sancianco (Set Design); Samantha Jones (Costume Design); Jason Lynch (Lighting Design); Stephanie Farina and Willow James (Sound Design); Greg Geffrard and Sheryl Williams (Intimacy).



