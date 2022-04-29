VIDEO: First Look at ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting William Shakespeare's All's Well That Ends Well in the Courtyard Theater through May 29, 2022.

Get a first look below!

No challenge can match the power of a determined woman. In love with a young man who does not return her affection, the resourceful Helena will go to any length to turn her visions of romance into reality-only to discover that happy endings are never quite as simple as they seem in fairy tales. Shakespeare's rarely seen dark comedy is brought to new life in the uniquely intimate setting of Director Shana Cooper is known for her visceral approach to both classical texts and new works, often infusing movement and music to complement the muscularity of language. A company member at the acclaimed Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, Cooper has directed at leading companies, including Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Seattle Rep, and Yale Repertory Theatre. She notably staged the world premiere of Terra Firma off-Broadway in 2019. Her work has most recently been seen in Court Theatre's The Lady from the Sea.



Appearing as Helena is Alejandra Escalante, a veteran of seven seasons at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. In addition to credits at American Players Theatre and Guthrie Theater, Escalante has also notably appeared at Goodman Theatre as Isabella in Measure for Measure and in featured roles in 2666, The Upstairs Concierge, and Song for the Disappeared. Portraying Bertram, the young nobleman at the center of Helena's affection, is Dante Jemmott-who recently made an acclaimed debut as Romeo in R+J at the Stratford Festival in 2021.



Esteemed performer Ora Jones is Bertram's mother, the Countess of Roussillon. Jones has appeared on Broadway as Madame de Volanges in Les Liaisons Dangereuses and Mrs. Phelps in Matilda the Musical, both on Broadway and in the first national tour. Her notable Chicago Shakespeare roles include Katherine of Aragon in Henry VIII, Queen Charlotte in The Madness of George III, and Maria in Twelfth Night. Francis Guinan portrays the ailing King of France. An ensemble member since 1979, Guinan has appeared in more than 40 productions at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He made his Chicago Shakespeare debut in the world premiere of The Book of Joseph.



Emma Ladji is Helena's accomplice, Diana. With multiple credits at Chicago Shakespeare, Writers Theatre, and Goodman Theatre, Ladji has also been an artist-in-residence at Links Hall and presented work at the New Now Festival in Amsterdam. Appearing as Parolles is Mark Bedard, who has performed off Broadway in Julius Caesar and A Midsummer Night's Dream in addition to seven seasons at Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Jeff Award-winner Elizabeth Ledo plays Lavache, the clown of the Countess's court. An artistic associate of About Face Theatre and recipient of the Lunt-Fontanne Fellowship, Ledo has memorably appeared at Chicago Shakespeare as Puck in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Phoebe in As You Like It, and Myrtle in The King's Speech. William Dick is Lafew. Highlights of Dick's long theatrical career include Blind Date and Father Comes Home from the Wars (Parts 1, 2, and 3) at The Goodman Theatre; We All Went Down to Amsterdam at Steppenwolf; and A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Merry Wives of Windsor, and Henry VIII at Chicago Shakespeare.



The company also includes Patrick Agada (Second Lord Dumaine), Casey Hoekstra (First Lord Dumaine), Joseph Aaron Johnson (Rinaldo), Jeff Kurysz (First Soldier), Pablo David Laucerica (Ensemble), and Tanya Thai McBride (Mariana).