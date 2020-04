Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The penguins at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago got a new soundtrack to go along with their annual nesting activities, provided by The Lyric Opera of Chicago!

The music is "Largo al Factotum" in Rossini's "The Barber of Seville" performed by Adam Plachetka.

Check out the video below!





