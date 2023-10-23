University of Illinois Springfield's Performing Arts Center is KultureCity Certified Sensory InclusiveTM Venue

KultureCity has partnered with the University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Performing Arts Center to make this location and all its programs and events Sensory InclusiveTM. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests with a sensory issue, no matter their age or ability.







The certification process ensures that the staff at the UIS Performing Arts Center are trained annually by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. KultureCity Sensory Bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and KCVIP lanyards will be available to all guests at the UIS Performing Arts Center who may feel overwhelmed by this new environment. Lap Pads are also available upon request.







Sensory sensitivities or challenges with sensory regulation are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD, and other similar conditions. One of the major barriers for these individuals is sensitivity to over stimulation and noise, which can be a major part of the environment at a location like UIS Performing Arts Center. With its new certification, UIS Performing Arts Center is now better prepared to assist guests with sensory sensitivities in having the most comfortable and accommodating experience possible.







Prior to their visit, families and individuals can download the free KultureCity App where one can view what sensory features are available and where they can access them including, Quiet Areas, where to get a KultureCity Sensory Bag, where the Headphone Zones are etc. Also, on the App is Social Story which will provide a customized visual preview of what to expect while enjoying a visit to UIS Performing Arts Center.





“Our communities shape our lives and to know that UIS Performing Arts Center is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in community experiences is amazing. We're honored to partner with UIS Performing Arts Center to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests!”



- Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity







KultureCity is a leading non-profit recognized nationwide for using its resources to revolutionize and effect change in the community for those with sensory needs, not just those with autism.



Since the program's inception, KultureCity has created over 1,000 Sensory InclusiveTM public and private services, organizations, events and venues in 6 countries: this includes special events such as the NFL Pro-Bowl, NFL Super Bowl, MLB World Series, and MLB All Star Weekend.







KultureCity has won many awards for its efforts, including the NASCAR Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award in 2017 and the 2018 Clio Sports Silver for social good in partnership with Cleveland Cavaliers/Quicken Loans Arena. The Cleveland Cavaliers 'Quiet Space Sensory Room at Quicken Loans Arena was a finalist for the 2018 Stadium Business Award, KultureCity was named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019 and 2020 by FastCompany and recently won the Industry Partner Award in TheStadiumBusiness Design & Development Awards 2019.

Select Region Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Michigan Edmonton Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Louisville Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans New Zealand Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Dakota South Africa South Bend South Carolina St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa/St. Petersburg Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita