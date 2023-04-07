Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UIS Performing Arts Center Presents a Date Night with Spontaneous Music

The performance is on Friday, April 14th, in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre. 

Apr. 07, 2023  

The University of Illinois Springfield has announced Date Night with Spontaneous Music, a unique musical event featuring the Freedom Therapy Trio with Dr. Richard Gilman-Opalsky, Dr. Adam Larison and Dr. Brain Stark on Friday, April 14th, in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre. The event is presented in partnership with UIS Music.

Richard Gilman-Opalsky is a faculty member in the Department of Politics and International Affairs at UIS and an accomplished free jazz drummer and percussionist. He will join Adam Larison, a classical and improvising guitarist, and jazz saxophonist Brian Stark to form the Freedom Therapy Trio.

The trio was formed on the UIS campus shortly after Gilman-Opalsky began playing with Larison. They were later joined by Stark, and together they have crafted a sound that takes listeners on a journey of instantaneous composition. Their music traverses sonic terrains from textural, minimalistic sound paintings through fleeting passages of swinging jazz to the outermost limits of ecstatic collective improvisation.

Date Night with Spontaneous Music is a perfect event for anyone looking to enjoy a unique musical experience. Whether you are a jazz enthusiast or simply curious about experimental music, this event promises to be a night of captivating sounds and incredible musicianship.

"We are excited to host this event on our campus and showcase the incredible talent of our faculty," said Artistic Programs Director Carly Shank. "Up to this point, our Date Night events have featured music department faculty exclusively, but Dr. Richard Gilman-Opalsky is quite an accomplished drummer, alongside his vast body of scholarship related to his doctorate in political science. The Freedom Therapy Trio is sure to deliver an unforgettable performance."

Tickets for Date Night with Spontaneous Music are available for purchase online at UISpac.com. Tickets are only $15. Enjoy a beverage from our concession stand while experiencing skilled local artists sharing their work in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre. These short events will leave you with time for dinner afterwards to make for a great date night!



April 7, 2023

