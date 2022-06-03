UIS Performing Arts Center Announces 2022-2023 Broadway Series

The University of Illinois Springfield Performing Arts Center announces their 2022-2023 Broadway Series. This series features 3 national touring productions all making their Springfield premieres.



Legally Blonde - The Musical - Sunday, October 30, 2022, 7:30 PM



Tootsie - Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 7:30 PM



The long-awaited Springfield premiere of the nine time Tony Award-winning The Book of Mormon - Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 7:30 PM



Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde - The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde - The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot. Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde - The Musical will take you from the sorority house to the halls of justice with Broadway's brightest new heroine and, of course, her Chihuahua, Bruiser.



Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony(r)-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"



The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award(r)-winning Best Musical.



Why did we only book 3 great shows this year? Bryan Rives, Director of the UIS Performing Arts Center said, "We have heard from some of our subscribers how the current economy is affecting them, so to keep subscriptions affordable for everyone, we have reduced the number of shows in next season's Broadway series from 5 shows down to just 3...lowering the cost of a subscription package by 40%! We are hoping this will benefit our patrons' pocketbooks and keep the high quality national Broadway tours coming to Springfield, IL."



Broadway Series Subscription Sales Timeline:

Now - June 23rd - Current Subscribers may renew their current subscription seats

July 1st - July 14th - Subscription packages available for select membership levels of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center

July 15th - July 31st - Subscription packages available for ALL membership levels of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center

August 1st - Subscription packages that remain will be available to the general public

To Be Announced - Single tickets for these Broadway shows with no subscription required



Subscription packages start at just $42 per person. Subscription packages include a ticket to all three productions with a $60 discount per couple off of the price of non-subscription package tickets.



Subscription packages are available online at UISpac.com. Call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160 for more information about subscriptions.



Members of the FRIENDS of the UIS Performing Arts Center receive a variety of benefits throughout the season including advance ticket purchase opportunities. Memberships start at $5 per household. To join, or for more information, visit UISpac.com/friends or call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.