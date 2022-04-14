Trevor Noah Is Coming To Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

The Trevor Noah "Back to Abnormal" Tour is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's new Hard Rock Live venue on Saturday, August 13. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Central Time.

Trevor Noah is the host of the Emmy Award-winning "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central. Under Trevor, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" has broken free from the restraints of a 30-minute linear show, producing engaging social content, award-winning digital series, podcasts and more for its global audience. In 2020, "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" received six Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for A Variety Series.

Trevor has written, produced, and starred in 11 comedy specials, including his most recent, "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia," which launched in November 2018 on Netflix. The special touches upon racism, immigration, camping and more. "Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia" received a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Variety Show, as well as a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album.

According to Jeff Clayton, Director of Entertainment for Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, "We were so pleased to learn that Trevor Noah's "Back to Abnormal Tour' will include a concert at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana this summer. Trevor Noah has been called 'a modern master of classic standup'. It will be thrilling to witness his comedic genius on the Hard Rock Live Stage in person."

Tickets for Trevor Noah go on sale on Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Central Time. Tickets are $79.50 and up. This show is fully seated. Ages 21 and up. Visit Ticketmaster at https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/05005C87038E5D62.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana:

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest and Constant Grind Coffee Shop and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

About Hard Rock Live:

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.

Photo by Pari Dukovic