Trap Door Theatre Presents DECOMPOSED THEATRE, Written by Matei Visniec

Trap Door Theatre will collaborate with eight directors to create a series of episodes.

This winter, Trap Door Theatre will collaborate with eight directors to create a series of episodes adapted from Matei Visniec's Decomposed Theatre Or The Human Trashcan. From December to February, a unique adaptation from Visniec's "dialogic spectacle of monologues" will be performed live between the resident Chicago ensemble and an international group of guest performers and directors.

Trap Door has invited directors Josiah Davis, Marian Manosilver, Michael Mejia, Zachary Nicol, Cristina Pronzati, Catherine Sullivan, Nicole Wiesner, and Katarzyna Winska. The series will be coordinated by Catherine Sullivan. Stage management will be provided by Anna Klos and Gary Damico.

Trap Door Theatre is committed to seeking out challenging yet obscure works and bringing them to startling life on stage. Whether it is a European classic rarely seen in the United States, an untarnished piece of American literature, or the playwright living next door, Trap Door will find these voices and present them to the public through innovative expression. Visit trapdoortheatre.com for more information.

Box Office

Trap Door Theatre

1655 W Cortland Street

Chicago, IL 60622

https://trapdoor.ticketleap.com/

boxofficetrapdoor@gmail.com

773.384.0494

