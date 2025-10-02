Tracy Letts' SUPERIOR DONUTS Comes to The Den Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Artistic Home announced it will stage Tracy Letts' Chicago-set SUPERIOR DONUTS for a five-week run. This comedy drama, which premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre in 2008 and transferred to Broadway in 2009, is set in a run-down donut shop in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. The owner, Arthur Przybyszewski, is a former 1960's radical whose routine is challenged when he hires Franco Wicks, a young African American man who has ideas for upgrading the shop.

The play was also developed as a weekly television series for CBS that starred Judd Hirsch and ran for two seasons. SUPERIOR DONUTS will be directed by ensemble member John Mossman, who won a Jeff award for his direction of the company's REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT. Mossman also boasts three Jeff Award acting nominations and is a filmmaker. He directed and co-wrote the award winning feature film INTO THE WAKE, wrote and directed GOOD GUY WITH A GUN, and has written and directed several short films that have won top awards at numerous international film festivals.

SUPERIOR DONUTS will open to the press on Thursday, November 6 at 7:30 pm, following previews from November 2. It will play through December 6 at The Den Theatre at 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue.



Mossman's cast, announced today, will include a mix of Artistic Home ensemble members and newcomers. The role of Arthur Przybyszewski will be played by Scott Westerman*, the Chicago actor/director/filmmaker who appeared as James Whale in 2024's GODS AND MONSTERS for Book and Lyrics Theatricals. Appearing as Franco Wicks will be John N. Williams, who recently performed in HAIRSPRAY at Beverly Arts Center. Max Tarasov, the owner of a neighboring appliance store who wants to acquire Arthur's space for expansion of his own business, will be played by Reid Coker* (of the company's DYING FOR IT). Cast as Randy Osteen, a neighborhood beat cop who takes a liking to Arthur, is Kristin Collins,* last seen in The Artistic Home's production of WITCH.



The cast also includes Kevin Aoussou (Officer James Bailey), Barbara Roeder Harris (Lady Boyle), Adam Schulmerich (Luther Flynn), Michael Bayler (Kevin Magee), and John Wehrmann (Kiril Ivakin). Understudies are Harold Lloyd (u/s Franco Wicks), Nate Vangine (u/s Officer James Bailey), Mary Mikva (u/s Lady Boyle), John Dooley (u/s Luther Flynn), Christopher Willumsen (u/s Kevin Magee).



* indicates Artistic Home Ensemble member.