Tony Award-Wining PARADE On Sale At CIBC Theatre Tomorrow

Broadway In Chicago has announced that individual tickets for PARADE, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, will go on sale starting Friday, May 30. PARADE will make its premiere at Broadway In Chicago's CIBC Theatre (18 W. Monroe St.) and play for a limited two-week engagement, August 5-17.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, PARADE reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

This timely and highly anticipated tour features seven members of the Broadway revival company. Joining previously announced Max Chernin (Broadway Revival of PARADE) and Talia Suskauer who play Leo and Lucille Frank are Griffin Binnicker, Evan Harrington, Ramone Nelson, Jack Roden, Andrew Samonsky, Chris Shyer, Michael Tacconi, Alison Ewing, Olivia Goosman, Danielle Lee Greaves (Broadway Revival of PARADE), Jenny Hickman, Robert Knight, Prentiss E. Mouton (Broadway Revival of PARADE), Oluchi Nwaokorie, Ben Cherington, Emily Rose DeMartino (Broadway Revival of PARADE), Bailee Endebrock (Broadway Revival of PARADE), Caroline Fairweather (Broadway Revival of PARADE), Trevor James, Sophia Manicone (Broadway Revival of PARADE), Trista Moldovan, Ethan Riordan, Jason Simon, and Brian Vaughn. William Bishop, Jerquintez A. Gipson, Brianna Javis, Benjamin Magnuson, Jodi Snyder, Eden Witvoet, and Jake Ziman are the swings.

PARADE is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden; with book by two-time Tony Award winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award winner Alfred Uhry; music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown; and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award-winning legend Harold Prince.

The production has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.” Entertainment Weekly called PARADE “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Deadline proclaimed that PARADE is “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years.” Time Out New York stated that “PARADE will echo for a long time to come. See it before the parade passes by.”

PARADE played its final performance of its strictly limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, August 6, 2023. This production first premiered at New York City Center where it was instantly sold out, playing November 1-6, 2022.

The Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording), which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on all digital platforms.

The creative team for PARADE includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss (co-costume design), Tony Award nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award nominee Sven Ortel (projection design), and Tom Watson (hair and wig design). Justin Scribner is the Production Supervisor, Veronica Aglow is the Production Stage Manager, Tom Murray is the Music Supervisor, Charlie Alterman is the Music Director, Kimberlee Wertz is the Music Coordinator, Telsey + Co/Craig Burns, CSA is the Casting Director, Stacy Myers is the Company Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas is the General Manager. PARADE was originally directed on Broadway by Harold Prince.

The National Tour of PARADE is produced by Seaview, ATG Productions, Erica Lynn Schwartz, Roth-Manella Productions, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Oren Michels, Nelson & Tao, Chutzpah Productions, Robin Merrie, Julie E. Cohen, Marcia Goldberg, John Gore Organization, Ruth & Stephen Hendel, Runyonland Sussman, ShowTown Productions, Cynthia Stroum, Tom Tuft, Cason Crane & Fran McGill, Kershon Fineman, David Lynch, Benjamin Simpson, Nathan Vernon, Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini , and New York City Center.

Individual tickets for PARADE will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 30 and range from $35.00 - $125.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Additional fees apply for online purchases. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com. As of May 29, based on availability and subject to change.



