Tin Drum Theatre Announces Cast for THE UNSEEN by Craig Wright

Tin Drum Theatre Company has announced the cast of its next production, a timely revival of The Unseen by Craig Wright.

Imprisoned by an authoritarian regime for unknown crimes and without trial, Wallace and Valdez live without hope of escape. They have only each other's voices to keep their minds alert and alive. When an enigmatic new prisoner arrives and begins communicating in code, both men develop new relationships to each other, their captors, and themselves. A darkly humorous examination of faith and trust and in an absurdly cruel world.

Making their Tin Drum Theatre debuts are Jordan Gleaves as Wallace and Carlos Andrés Mai as Valdez. They will be joined by company member Jacob Coggshall in the role of 'Smash'.

The Unseen is directed by Tin Drum Co-Artistic Director Steve Needham and will be performed at the Bramble Arts Loft, 5545 N. Clark St., from November 7 through the 23rd.