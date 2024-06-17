Tickets on Sale Now for Cirque Du Soleil's Performance in Moline

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cirque du Soleil will return to Moline with CRYSTAL – a one-of-a-kind production that brings the circus arts to the ice and has toured to over 135 cities in countries around the globe. CRYSTAL will make its Moline debut at Vibrant Arena at The Mark from February 13 to 16, 2025.



Tickets for CRYSTAL are now available exclusively to Cirque Club members. Cirque Club membership is free and includes access to advance tickets and special offers. To join, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com. General tickets will be on-sale on June 25. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.



With seven jaw-dropping traditional circus acts all thrillingly adapted for Cirque du Soleil’s first foray into a brand new creative territory – the ice – CRYSTAL takes audiences on an unforgettable journey into the vivid and whimsical world of imagination.





Since 2017, CRYSTAL has dazzled more than 1.9 million people in over 135 cities worldwide, blending the art of skating with adrenaline-inducing acrobatics and aerial feats.



CRYSTAL pushes the boundaries of possibility within the circus arts. The show highlights Cirque du Soleil’s creativity in a new way and encourages audiences to find the magic of the everyday. Every time audiences watch, there is something new to see and experience. Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to bring CRYSTAL to Moline this winter.



Performance Schedule

Moline, Illinois, Vibrant Arena at The MARK

· Thursday, February 13 at 7:00pm

· Friday, February 14 at 7:00pm

· Saturday, February 15 at 3:00pm & 7:00pm

· Sunday, February 16 at 1:00pm & 5:00pm



About CRYSTAL

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, CRYSTAL takes audiences on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder. Feel your adrenaline soar as you dive into a world of playful imagination with the show’s protagonist, Crystal, as she learns to see things differently and become whom she was always destined to be herself.

Using larger than life visual projections on ice (a Cirque du Soleil first) and a soundtrack that seamlessly blends popular music with the Signature Sound of Cirque du Soleil, CRYSTAL transports audiences on an unforgettable visual and auditory experience full of magic and wonder.



The show is suitable for all ages.



Fun Facts

- CRYSTAL is Cirque du Soleil’s 42nd creation and the company’s very first acrobatic experience on ice.

- Since its creation in 2017, the show has toured to over 135 cities in 15 different countries, including Canada, the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, France, Germany, and more

- This one-of-a-kind performance features seven traditional circus acts, including trapeze, hand-to-hand, Banquine, aerial straps, hand-to-trapeze, juggling, and hand balancing – all thrillingly adapted to be performed on ice!

- CRYSTAL is the first Cirque du Soleil production that uses real snow – the team makes approximately 300 snowballs each week.

