Tickets for SIX in Chicago Will Go On Sale This Friday

Broadway In Chicago has announced that tickets for the electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale Friday, February 21. After a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare last summer, SIX will return to Chicago for 16-weeks at Broadway In Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place (175 E Chestnut St.) from July 8 through October 25, 2020.

Production photos of the North American premiere of SIX at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre last year are available here. Photo credit: Liz Lauren. B-Roll is available here.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! SIX is the global sensation that everyone is losing their heads over. The New York Times says SIX is "pure entertainment!" and Vogue proclaims SIX is "a riotous explosion of wit that speaks strongly and vibrantly to today. ALL HAIL!"

SIX is now playing at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre in New York City with the official opening set for March 12, 2020. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA (a??August 21 - September 7), the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada (a??November 1-24) and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN (a??November 29 - December 22).

SIX is by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling(Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before reopening at the Arts Theatre in January 2019, where it is now playing an open-ended West End run to sold out houses. SIX earned five 2019 Laurence Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical. A UK and Ireland tour is now running concurrently with the London production. An Australian and New Zealand tour launched this year at Sydney Opera House with dates set for Melbourne, Adelaide and Wellington.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles and Kevin McCollum.

For more information please visit https://www.sixthemusical.com/chicago.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Please visit https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/six/ to view the SIX performance schedule.

TICKET INFORMATION

Individual tickets for SIX will go on sale Friday, February 21 and range in price from $30 - $85 with a select number of premium tickets available. Individual tickets will be available by calling the Broadway In Chicago Ticketline at (800) 775-2000 or by visiting www.BroadwayInChicago.com. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com.





