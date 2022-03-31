Tickets For PRINCE THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE On Sale Today

Tickets will go on sale today at 10 a.m. CT for the interactive trip featuring more than 10 multidimensional spaces, where music lovers of all ages can experience Prince's life, creative evolution, and original sound in a new and exciting way.

Step inside the Purple Rain album cover; head into Prince's beloved Paisley Park workspace Studio A to mix an iconic No. 1 hit; and get down to an audiovisual dance party designed by Prince's lighting and production designer, Roy Bennett. Powered by Bose, the experience will feature speakers and equipment from the world-renowned brand that will deliver immersive audio to fans as they explore Prince's expansive catalog of hits. The Experience will also feature historic wardrobe pieces, photography, instruments, and much more courtesy of The Prince Estate.

For more information visit www.PrinceTheExperience.com.

Prince: The Immersive Experience will be located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Avenue (corner of N. Michigan and E. Ohio St.).

Prince: The Immersive Experience will be open in Chicago through October 9.

Guests can reserve timed entry tickets starting at $39.50. VIP and Flex access tickets, as well as corporate and private group bookings, will also be available. For more information on space rentals, email events@princetheexperience.com.