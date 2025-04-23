Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Unveils 2025-26 Season Featuring URINETOWN and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre has revealed the company's 2025-2026 season inviting audiences to root for the underdog with the satirical hit Urinetown, the heartwarming play with music Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins about the flamboyant socialite turned opera singer Florence Foster Jenkins, and more. See the full season here!

2025-2026 Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Season

TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX

Midwest Premiere

September 6 - October 12, 2025

Previews: September 6-12, 2025 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Press Preview: Sat., September 13 at 7:30pm

Opening Night: Sun., September 14, 2025 at 6:00pm

Regular Run: September 18-October 12, 2025 (Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Book by EllaRose Chary

Lyrics by EllaRose Chary & Brandon James Gwinn

Music by Brandon James Gwinn

Directed by Claire DiVizio

Following a critically acclaimed world premiere at Diversionary Theatre in San Diego, this is TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, a fantasy-driven, irreverent, funny, rock musical for a new generation. From the Richard Rogers winning writing team of EllaRose Chary and Brandon James, Theo presents the Midwest Premiere of this exciting new musical that takes the story of Thelma & Louise and reimagines it into a queer rock musical, in which strong female characters don't "always gotta die.".

URINETOWN

November 7 - December 21, 2025

Previews: November 7-14, 2025 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Press Preview: Sat., November 15 at 7:30pm

Opening Night: Sun., November 16 at 6:00pm

Regular Run: November 19-December 21, 2025 (Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

*Please note no performance November 27, 2025.

Music by Mark Hollman

Lyrics by Mark Hollman & Greg Kotis

Book by Greg Kotis

Directed by Danny Kapinos

Music Directed by Aaron Kaplan

Welcome to Urinetown!

A hilarious, satirical, and wildly entertaining musical that turns a world of water shortages into a riotous rebellion! With catchy tunes, sharp wit, and an unforgettable story, Urinetown takes you on a journey where the fight for free peeing becomes a fight for freedom itself.

Theo brings its rich history of Kurt Weill revues to this long-form musical inspired by the work of Weill and Bertolt Brecht. In a dystopian-like city, a water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets forcing the citizens to pay to use public amenities. With gusto, and show-stopping numbers, a hero and his ragtag friends rise from the sewage to spark the revolution!

Written by Chicago's own Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis don't miss this Tony Award-winning hit where nothing is safe from witty criticism - capitalism, politics, the establishment, the anti-establishment, and even musical theater itself!

URINETOWN is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

SOUVENIR: A FANTASIA ON THE LIFE OF Florence Foster JENKINS

March 6 - April 19, 2026

Previews: March 6-13, 2026 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Press Preview: Sat., March 14 at 7:30pm

Opening Night: Sun., March 15 at 6:00pm

Regular Run: March 19-April 19, 2026 (Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Written by Stephen Temperley

Directed by Fred Anzevino

Meet Florence Foster Jenkins-the socialite turned opera singer with a voice like no other! Based on the true story of one of history's most delightfully off-key performers, Souvenir is a heartwarming and hilarious look at the power of passion, friendship, and the courage to follow your dreams-no matter how they sound.

Inspired by the same story that created the hit movie starring Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins," this two-hander comedy offers up charm, heart, and plenty of high notes. Don't miss this endearing, music-filled tribute to the most delightfully off-key diva in history!

DAMN YANKEES

May 22 - July 5, 2026

Previews: May 22-29, 2026 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

Press Preview: Sat., May 30, 2026 at 7:30pm

Opening Night: Sun., May 31 at 6:00pm

Regular Run: June 4-July 5, 2026 (Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 6:00pm)

*Please note no performances June 19, 2026 and July 4, 2026.

Music & Lyrics by Richard Adler & Jerry Ross

Book by George Abbott & Douglass Wallop

Directed by Daryl Brooks

Batter up! It's summertime at Theo and we're bringing the grand slam of musical theater to Howard Street!

What would you give to see your team finally win it all? In this high-energy, Tony Award-winning classic, die-hard fan Joe Boyd makes a devilish deal to transform into a star player and lead the Washington Senators to victory over the dreaded Yankees. But as the stakes rise, Joe must decide if fame and glory are worth the cost.

Packed with unforgettable tunes like "Heart" and "Whatever Lola Wants," dazzling choreography, and plenty of laughs, Damn Yankees is a winning mix of romance, comedy, and America's favorite pastime.

