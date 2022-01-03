Theatrical Metal Opera Band DiAmorte Releases Video for New Single 'Where The Light Grows Cold'

Theatrical metal opera production DiAmorte have released the video for their new single "Where The Light Grows Cold." Drake Mefestta talking about the new single, "We can't wait for you to hear this absolute BEHEMOTH of a track featuring the Budapest Scoring Orchestra and the international cast of DiAmorte. Trust us when we say you've never heard something quite like this before, and that's a promise."

Watch the video below!

The talent involved in creating the song and video is amazing. Drake Mefestta discusses what it was like working with all the talent on this song, "A book unto itself is required to give the worthy amount of praise to each talent that bled themselves into this. This song journeyed around the world both in music as well video alike. Regardless of future accolades DiAmorte may achieve, still I see myself as a black-clad teenager with a stock keyboard and rather insane dream. To then presently work directly with individuals I once listened to and previously inspired by in younger years is a joy without measure. I myself, am nothing more that part of something far greater than myself, collectively carried by those I'm privileged to call colleges and even more-so, friends and family. All the imagination means little if a skillful hand cannot articulate and translate. It is my hope the music will speak to the talent and collective efforts more vividly than anything I can produce. For all those that contributed towards this mad endeavor, thank you for making a fool's dream a worthwhile reality."

DiAmorte has caught the eye of Blackie Lawless, legendary founder and lead singer of W.A.S.P., "This is seriously impressive. There's a ton of eye candy. The guy's in it have star power."

DiAmorte is

Drake Mefestta - Lacroix, Guttural Vocalist

James Dorton - Dorian, Guttural/Bass Vocalist (Black Crown Initiate)

Colin Parks - Majin, The Betrayer, Baritone Vocalist (Devilment/Ghosts of Atlantis)

Mordian - Fayte, Alto Vocalist

Rachl Quinn - Cordelia, High Soprano Vocalist (Graveshadow)

Drew Hurst - Guitars

Featured Artists

Budapest Scoring - Live Orchestra and Choir Performance

James Stewart - Drums (Decapitated)

Mike LePond - Bass (Symphony X)

James Stephenson - Guitars (Stymphalian Productions)

Jon Phipps - Pre-Production/Sound Design (Dragonforce/Amorphis)

Spencer Creaghan - Virtual Orchestration

Markus Johansson - Written Guitars

Produced by

Drake Mefestta

Colin Parks

Mixed & mastered by

James Stephenson, Stymphalian Productions, York, UK

Engineered by

Budapest Scoring

James Stephenson, Stymphalian Productions, York, UK

Matt Mercado, Solic Palace Studios

James Curtis Thomas , Essex Recording studios

Recorded at

Live Orchestra/Choir recorded at Budapest Scoring

Rhythm guitars recorded at Stymphalian Productions, York, UK

Drums and Percussions recorded at SG Studios by James Stewart

Vocals recorded at

Matt Mercado, Sonic Palace Studios

James Curtis Thomas , Essex Recording studios

Justin Aufdemkampe, Refraze Recording Studio

About DiAmorte

DiAmorte is a Theatrical Metal Production with operatic and live visual elements, presenting the stories of the albums as a live experience. It is musical theater for a modern age, linking the grandeur of the past with the savage orchestral and metal music of the present, imbuing new life into a genre often viewed as antiquated.



With extensive stage presentations that seamlessly meld with a one-of-a-kind musical, DiAmorte strives to make each and every show a must-see for many walks of life. From classic musical theatergoers to heavy metal enthusiasts alike, DiAmorte's makes their productions accessible, fulfilling visual and musical desires in one complete experience.

