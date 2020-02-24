Theatre 121 Brings MATILDA From The Page To The Stage

Theatre 121 presents Matilda The Musical at the historic Woodstock Opera House from March 6th-22nd.

Matilda - the Musical is based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl and adapted by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The cast of 24 is under the direction of Jordan Rakittke (Artistic Director), Aaron Gomez (Assistant Director), Sarah Inendino (Vocal Director) and Chesney Murphy (Choreographer).

The show contains your favorite characters from the novel. Matilda Wormwood is one of the strongest, bravest, and tiniest heroines in literature. She changes her own destiny when she realizes no one else can do it for her, and then in finding that power within herself, she uses it to advocate for the world around her. It's such an important story in this world we currently live in. I hope everyone who sees this show leaves empowered to make changes in this world and stand up for those who need it. We need more Matildas in this world," says Jordan Rakittke, Artistic Director.

Matilda The Musical has won 47 international awards and children and adults will be delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

To purchase tickets, contact the Woodstock Opera House Box Office at (815) 338-5300 or visit www.woodstockoperahouse.com. Purchase your tickets today, or face the wrath of the Trunchbull.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You