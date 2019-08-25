Theater Lover's Open House Set For September 7 In Huntley

It's Showtime Theatre of Huntley, the resident theater company of the Huntley Park District, is hosting a Theater Lover's Open House on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1 PM in the state-of-the-art Cosman Theater, located in the Huntley Park District (12015 Mill Street, Huntley, IL 60142).

On hand will be the theater's Advisory Committee led by founder Rikki Lee Travolta. They will provide information on how the theater company works, the upcoming 2020 season, and the many opportunities to get involved.

There are numerous opportunities for local talent to be involved in It's Showtime Theatre of Huntley, including performing, directing, choreographing, vocal directing, producing, lights, sound, set construction, costuming, play selection, and marketing, There are also opportunities to help steer the organization by serving on the Advisory Committee.

It's Showtime Theatre of Huntley was founded with the mission to enrich the community by presenting quality theatrical productions at an affordable price.

"We want It's Showtime Theatre of Huntley to be a true extension of the artistic interests and talents of the Huntley community and surrounding areas," explains Travolta. "No matter if you have simply an interest in the arts or have an extensive background in theater, we want to utilize your talents. We want this to be your theater. All ages and experience levels are encouraged to attend the Theater Lover's Open House on September 7 at 1 PM and start getting involved."

Current members of the It's Showtime Theatre Advisory Committee include Travolta, Roger Zawacki, Regina Belt-Daniels, Deb Swinford, Trudie Dreyer, Christopher Plotts, Megan Cobb, and Chris Griffin.

The theater company recently finished a successful run of Magical Musicals & Pixie Dust - a theatrical song and dance revue 'Celebrating the Music of the Mouse.' The 2020 season includes the children's musical School House Rock Jr. in April, William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing in July, and a third production in November. The November production is being selected with the help of the theater company's growing base of followers via an interactive online poll. The November show will be either I Hate Hamlet, Sunshine Boys, Lost in Yonkers, or Bus Stop.





