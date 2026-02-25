June Ong Joins AMI as New Violin and Viola Instructor in Illinois

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The American Music Institute is welcoming June Ong to its faculty. Ms Ong will be available starting in March on Thursdays at AMI's Clarendon Hills Campus. She brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to AMI's Strings program, inspiring students of all ages and skill levels.

June Philippe Ong holds her Masters of Music in String Pedagogy from Saint Scholastica's College Manila. In 2007 she received a full scholarship to Layton Christian Academy, Salt Lake City, Utah. In 2009 she was accepted as a full scholar under Battig Foundation in the Saint Scholastica's College Manila and graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Music major in Violin Performance.

June has performed as principal violist of the Manila Symphony Orchestra, and a program artist of the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Grzegorz Nowack. She has participated in the historic 9-city UK Tour with the orchestra in May 2025. She has also performed as a member of the Filharmonika Orchestra under Maestro Gerard Salonga for film concerts in Manila, Philippines.

As an educator, Ms. Ong aims to diversify her teaching repertoire not only with that of classical music but also popular music such as broadway, movie soundtracks, and pop genre. On occasion, Ms Ong arranges music and aside from arranging, her passion project is called the Viola Ensemble where she teaches a group of violinists to learn viola as double majors. Her students have been accepted to different youth orchestras in Manila, won competitions, and passed different conservatories of music. She has been invited to be a trainer in different music camps such as in Manila Symphony Orchestra's Summer Camp and Camps by the government of General Santos, Mindanao.

Schedule Violin / Viola Lessons with June Ong - contact American Music Institute at AMI@amimusic.org or 630-850-8505. AMI CONTACT FORM