The Theater Lab to Return to the Stage With OUR TOWN

The Theater Lab, a District 214 Community Education program, will return to the stage and announce its cast of the classic play, Our Town. The production will be a limited four-performance run, December 10-12, 2021, at Forest View Educational Center in Arlington Heights.

A timeless drama about life in the small town of Grover's Corners, Our Town has become an American classic with universal appeal. Written by Thornton Wilder, an American playwright and novelist, Our Town is his most frequently performed play, appearing on Broadway and winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1938.

Renowned for its exploration of universal themes about the human experience and the circle of life, Our Town asks timeless questions about the meaning of life, love, and death, and highlights the importance of appreciating the details and interactions of everyday life.

The cast of Our Town features (in alphabetical order) Michael Awe (Stage Manager), Stephanie Baires (Simone Stimson / Wally Webb / Si Crowell), Ihor Bilyk (George Gibbs), Bill Chamberlain (Mr. Webb), Karen Ann Cullotta (Mrs. Gibbs), Dale Glanzman (Dr. Gibbs), Egor J Gribbet (Professor Willard), Karen Herman (Mrs. Webb), Cassidy Keenan (Emily Webb), Nancy Morrison (Stage Manager), Carly Mulert (Howie Newsome / Rebecca Gibbs / Samantha Craig), Rex Nyquist (Constable Warren), Bob Seelig (Joe Stoddard), Patricia Tinsley (Mrs. Soames), and Paul Tinsley (Stage Manager).

The creative team includes John Meyers (Artistic Director), Patrick Zielinski (Producer), Chris Good (Production and Stage Manager), Tom Mamola (Lighting Designer), Nancy Morrison (Properties Manager), Mike Incardone (Sound Designer) and Teresa Arnold (Marketing Director).

Tickets for The Theater Lab's production of Our Town can be purchased through District 214's registration system at https://www.ce.d214.org/theater-lab or by calling (847) 718-7700.

District 214 continues to monitor public health guidance and information as it becomes available and will continue to coordinate with state and local health officials as necessary. In accordance with the mandate announced on August 4, 2021 by Governor Pritzker, all individuals within Illinois school buildings must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. As a result, masks must be worn by all students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, while inside D214 facilities, including performances of Our Town at Forest View Educational Center, 2121 South Goebbert Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60005. For additional information regarding D214 and its COVID notices and updates, visit https://www.d214.org/Page/3819