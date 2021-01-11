The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare Offers Lavish “A Room Full Of Roses” Valentine's Day Package

Stop and smell all the roses. The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, a Tapestry Collection by Hilton, the closest off-airport hotel to O'Hare International Airport at 5200 Pearl St., is offering significant others, or should we say lovers, with something extra special this Valentine's Day by launching their extravagant, over the top, "A Room Full of Roses" Package.

The package, starting at $499, features their best King Studio Suite filled to the brim with 400 long-stemmed red roses, a welcome amenity, a bottle of sparkling wine or cider upon arrival, complimentary breakfast in bed for two courtesy of their contemporary first floor bar and restaurant, Thorn Restaurant & Lounge, and a late checkout.

"Valentine's Day is going to look a little different for everyone this year, so we wanted to make it memorable and special," said Micaela Haas, General Manager of The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. "We hope this package will allow everyone to take an evening to really appreciate quality time with their loved ones amidst everything going on, and feel comfortable knowing we are keeping everyone's safety while traveling, even just for the night, a top priority."

An energetic and edgy boutique hotel standing five stories high, The Rose Hotel features 165 stylish guest rooms and suites, all curated through the contributions of DLR, Getty's Group, and Janko Group. Visually stimulating art, thoughtfully woven throughout the design of each room, creates an elegant and innovative ambiance. Each guest room is equipped with all down alternative bedding, triple-pane windows to eliminate airplane noise and a pillow menu, offering a personalized sleep experience. Single rooms include a king size bed, and each double room comes complete with two queen size beds. To keep all guests feeling comfortable travelling again, The Rose Hotel, in partnership with RB, maker of Lysol & Dettol, have developed and implemented Hilton CleanStay, a program committed to enhance training for Team Members, increase cleaning of public areas, fully flexible booking options, modified services and amenities, face mask requirements in all indoor public areas of the hotel, and much more to keep each guests' safety and peace of mind at the utmost importance.

The "A Room Full of Roses" Valentine's Day Package is available now to book for the upcoming holiday, as well as modified Valentine's Day packages also available. For more information or to book these special offerings, please visit the hotel's website.