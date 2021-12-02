The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale Opens Season with SONG OF SONGS

The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale, conducted by Daniel Wallenberg, opens its 2021-22 season with "Song of Songs" Sunday, December 12 at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston. Admission is free; proof of vaccination is required, and all audience members must wear masks. A livestream also will be available at musicinst.org/chorale.

The program features settings of the biblical Songs of Solomon by composers from the Middle Ages to the 21st century, including John Dunstable, Francisco Guerrero, Heinrich Schütz, Charles Gounod, Edvard Grieg, William Billings, Healey Willan, Robert Applebaum.

Joining the Chorale are guest artists soprano Angela De Venuto and cellist Julia Wen.

Please note: All artists and staff on site are fully vaccinated. Vaccinated performers and presenters are not required to wear masks while on stage.

The Music Institute of Chicago Chorale is a community chorus that provides an opportunity for adult singers with prior experience to study and perform the best in sacred and secular choral music. Now in its 34th year, the Chorale has one continuing goal: to perform the finest sacred and secular choral music with the highest of standards in a community setting. Under the leadership of Conductor Daniel Wallenberg, the Chorale has developed a wide range of repertoire, including motets, madrigals, part-songs, folk songs, and larger choral-orchestral works by Bach, Beethoven, Haydn, Mozart, Duruflé, and many others. Throughout the years, the Chorale has collaborated with local choirs and symphony orchestras and has produced two fully costumed Elizabethan madrigal dinners. In addition, the Chorale has collaborated several times with the Music Institute's voice faculty for concerts of opera and Broadway music.