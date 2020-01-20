The Marriott Theatre Has Announced Casting for THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA

"Hear ye, hear ye...Prince Wellington is seeking a bride." The classic fairy tale by Hans Christian Andersen comes to life in a new musical THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA at Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire, from February 8 to April 19, 2020,with a press opening on Saturday, February 15 at 10 a.m. This new spin on the classic tale features music by Marc Robin, book and lyrics by Rick Boynton, and additional lyrics by Curt Dale Clark and Marc Robin. THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA is directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Aaron Thielen, with musical direction by Patti Garwood.

"I'm excited to get the opportunity to direct this production of THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA, written by such talented and dear friends," says Thielen. "It's a wonderful story about staying true to who you are and not letting others tell you who you are supposed to be; the lesson is that you get to write your own story."

Queen Evermean decides it's time for her son, Prince Wellington, to get married. She creates a reality game show called the "Princess Test" to find the Prince the "perfect" bride. But the Prince doesn't want to marry someone picked for him from a game show, he wants to marry for love. He escapes to the royal forest where he comes face to face with the girl he knows is the one. But will the Queen allow them to marry? Will she have to pass the Princess Test? Will a tiny pea and a stack of mattresses stand between her and true love? THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA runs one hour and all performances are followed by a question & answer session with the cast.

The production will feature set design by Patrick Ham, lighting design by Brian Elston, costume design by Jesus Perez, sound design by Robert Hornbostel , wig design by Megan Pirtle, and media design by Anthony Churchill and Peter Sullivan ; with stage manager Tara Kelly and musical superviser by Patti Garwood.





