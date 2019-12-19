The Marriott Theatre Announces Casting For GREASE!

Marriott Theatre is proud to present the electrifying smash hit GREASE, previewing Wednesday, January 15th, at 7:30 p.m., opening on Wednesday, January 22nd at 7:30 p.m. and closing Sunday, March 15th.

The Tony Award-nominated musical is directed by four-time Jeff Award winner, Scott Weinstein (Something Rotten!, Murder for Two, Shrek), with musical direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson and choreography by Jeff Award winner William Carlos Angulo.

"I grew up on GREASE and getting to direct it for the first time and at the Marriott Theatre is a real thrill," said director Scott Weinstein. "It premiered here in Chicago nearly 50 years ago and still has so much to say about growing up, teenage rebellion, pop culture and of course, rock and roll. I can't wait to explore this timeless rock musical in the city for which it was meant."

GREASE follows the story of Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school's coolest greaser, who have a secret romance over summer break away from school. However, when the pair find themselves face to face upon returning to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky social circles of Rydell High School and reignite her summer romance, but bad boy Danny is more concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation.

Join in the fun of the hilarious antics of Rydell High's class of '59 and rock to songs like "Beauty School Dropout," "Summer Nights," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want."

GREASE stars Jimmy Nicholas in his Marriott Theatre debut as "Danny" (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) and Leryn Turlington as "Sandy" (Chicago Shakespeare Theater: The Wizard of Oz, Writers Theatre: Parade). The cast also features Curt Bouril ("Vince Fontaine"), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis ("Teen Angel"), Jack Cahill-Lemme ("Sonny"), Kelly Anne Clark ("Mrs. Lynch"), Kevin Corbett ("Kenickie"), Jake Elkins ("Roger"), Landree Fleming ("Frenchy"), Jacquelyne Jones ("Rizzo"), Michael Kurowski ("Doody"), Michelle Lauto ("Marty"), Garrett Lutz ("Eugene"), Jessica Palkovic ("Cha Cha"), Billy Rude ("Johnny Casino"), Tiffany T. Taylor ("Jan"), and Alaina Wis ("Patty"), with ensemble members Nicholas Haas, Allison Sill and Kyra Sorce. G

REASE will showcase set design by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, costume design by Amanda Vander Byl, lighting design by Jesse Klug, sound design by Sarah Ortiz, wig design by Miguel A. Armstrong, and properties design by Sally Zack; with intimacy director Tonia Sina, stage manager Maegan Burnell and musical supervisor Patti Garwood.

To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call The Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.ticketmaster.com. Visit www.MarriottTheatre.com for more information.





