The Jeff Awards Reveals Nominations for 52nd Non-Equity Theater Awards

Celebrating its 52nd anniversary awarding recognition for Non-Equity theater, the Joseph Jefferson Awards announces its nominations for theater excellence among Non-Equity theater during the 2025 season. In keeping with governing Jeff Awards procedures, ballots compiled throughout the entire Non-Equity season are comparatively analyzed to determine the nominees who will be represented in each category. This year's Non-Equity awards spotlight 147 theater artists across 26 categories of excellence in theater production among shows from 26 companies. During the most recent season, which ran from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, Jeff Awards members attended 102 Non-Equity productions. From these, 47 productions became Jeff Recommended and, therefore, eligible for award nominations.



Theaters well known for their musicals garnered the most total nominations. Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre led the awards with 20 nominations for three productions, including “Diana the Musical” (10), “Urinetown” (9) and “Tell Me On A Sunday” (one). Kokandy Productions received a total of 17 nominations for “Jekyll and Hyde” which is tied for the largest number for a single production (10) with Theo Ubique's “Diana: The Musical”, and an additional seven nominations for “Amélie”. Multiple productions at both Invictus Theatre Company and Red Theater earned their institutions 14 and 8 nominations, respectively.



Among New Work, five world premiere plays are in award consideration. In addition, Short Run Productions (nine to 17 performances) have nominees for Production, Direction, New Work, Performers in Principal and Supporting Roles and Design.



“Continuing our mission to recognize artistic and technical excellence on theater stages across Chicagoland we are thrilled to announce the nominees for the upcoming Non-Equity Awards,” said Paulette Petretti, Jeff Awards Chair. “As one of the most active and engaged theater awards organizations in the country, The Jeff Awards is professionally independent and voting members of the committee are unaffiliated with any theater companies or producing organizations. For decades, The Jeff Awards has judged thousands of plays and musicals and honored theatrical work across dozens of categories for eligible theater companies which have invited the organization to evaluate for awards consideration. We are honored to share this year's nominations.”



2025 NON-EQUITY JEFF AWARD NOMINEES

PRODUCTION – PLAY

“Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre

“At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” – The Story Theatre

“Girls & Boys” – Griffin Theatre Company

“One Party Consent” – First Floor Theater

“The Pilon” – Red Theater

“The School for Scandal” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

PRODUCTION – MUSICAL

“Amélie” – Kokandy Productions

“Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

“Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

ENSEMBLE – PLAY

“Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre Company

“The Pilon” – Red Theater

“The School for Scandal” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

“Shakin' the Mess Outta Misery” – Pegasus Theatre Chicago

“Strange Cargo: The Doom of the Demeter” – City Lit Theater Company

ENSEMBLE – MUSICAL

“Amélie” – Kokandy Productions

“Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

“Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

“Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

NEW WORK

Zach Barr – “The Pilon” – Red Theater

Susan H. Pak – “The F*ck House” – Strawdog Theatre Company

Omer Abbas Salem – “One Party Consent” – First Floor Theater

Lisa Sanaye Dring – “Kairos” – Red Theater

Chase Wheaton-Werle – “The Curious Circumstances of Louis Le Prince” – The Factory Theater

DIRECTOR – PLAY

Charles Askenaizer – “Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre

Mikael Burke – “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” – The Story Theatre

Jessica Love – “The Pilon” – Red Theater

Nadya Naumaan – “One Party Consent” – First Floor Theater

Robin Witt – “Girls & Boys” – Griffin Theatre Company

DIRECTOR – MUSICAL

Fred Anzevino & Brenda Didier – “Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Danny Kapinos – “Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Derek Van Barham – “Amélie” – Kokandy Productions

Derek Van Barham – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – PLAY

Kirk Anderson (Hamm) – “Endgame” – Facility Theatre

William Delforge (Gary) – “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” – Redtwist Theatre

Terry Guest (Courtney / Anthony) – “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” – The Story Theatre

Ryan Hake (Prior Walter) – “Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre

Brookelyn Hébert (Hedda Gabler) – “Hedda Gabler” – The Artistic Home

Lenin Izquierdo (Angel Cruz) – “Jesus Hopped the ‘A' Train” – City Lit Theater Company

Olivia Lindsay (Steff) – “The F*ck House” – Strawdog Theatre Company

David Lovejoy (Galileo) – “Galileo” – Trap Door Theatre

Seoyoung Park (Eliza) – “Tom & Eliza” – TUTA Theatre

Bradford Stevens (Lucius Jenkins) – “Jesus Hopped the ‘A' Train” – City Lit Theater Company

Scott Westerman (Arthur Pryszbyszewski) – “Superior Donuts” – The Artistic Home

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – MUSICAL

Jesús Barajas (Pablo) – “Kid Prince and Pablo” – Lifeline Theatre

Evan Bradford (Giorgio Bachetti) – “Passion” – Blank Theatre Company

Brittney Brown (Fosca) – “Passion” – Blank Theatre Company

Teah Kiang Mirabelli (Charity Hope Valentine) – “Sweet Charity” – Blank Theatre Company

David Moreland (Dr. Henry Jekyll and Mr. Edward Hyde) – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

Kate McQuillan (Diana) – “Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Luke Nowakowski (Bobby Strong) – “Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Aurora Penepacker (Amélie Poulain) – “Amélie” – Kokandy Productions

Joshua Zambrano (Kid Prince) – “Kid Prince and Pablo” – Lifeline Theatre

SOLO PERFORMER

Cynthia Marker (Woman) – “Girls & Boys” – Griffin Theatre Company

Dani Pike (Emma) – “Tell Me on a Sunday” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – PLAY

Patrick Blashill (Clarence Seward / Thomas Edison) – “The Curious Circumstances of Louis Le Prince” – The Factory Theater

Amber Dow (Paulina) – “The Winter's Tale” – Invictus Theatre Company

Caty Gordon (Lady Teazle) – “The School for Scandal” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Michael D. Graham (Roy M. Cohn) – “Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre Company

Dakota Hughes (Liza Minnelli) – “Queen for a Day” – Hell in a Handbag Productions

Delia Kropp (Rhonda) – “The Pilon” – Red Theater

Cynthia Marker (Wendy Lee Evans) – “One Party Consent” – First Floor Theater

Hanna Rhode (Janice) – “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” – Redtwist Theatre

Paul Michael Thomson (Vickie / Hunter) – “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” – The Story Theatre

Anne Trodden (Harper Amaty Pitt) – “Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre Company

Todd Wojcik (Jorge Tessman) – “Hedda Gabler” – The Artistic Home

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – MUSICAL

Joe Giovannetti (Nino Quincampoix) – “Amélie” – Kokandy Productions

Jacqueline Grandt (Queen / Barbara) – “Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Rachel Guth (Clara) – “Passion” – Blank Theatre Company

Ava Lane Stovall (Lucy Harris) – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

Emily McCormick (Emma Carew) – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

Amanda Rodriguez (Hope Cladwell) – “Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Jack Saunders (Charles) – “Diana the Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Ryan Stajmiger (Officer Lockstock) – “Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Maya Tanaka Allwardt (Little Sally) – “Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Colette Todd (Camilla) – “Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Shaina Toledo (Langhorne) – “Kid Prince and Pablo” – Lifeline Theatre Company

MUSIC DIRECTION

T.J. Anderson & Anna Wegener – “Amelie” – Kokandy Productions

Carolyn Brady – “Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Aaron Kaplan – “Passion” – Blank Theatre Company

Aaron Kaplan – “Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Nick Sula – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

SCENIC DESIGN

Kevin Hagan – “Hedda Gabler” – The Artistic Home

Tatiana Kahvegian – “Tom & Eliza” – TUTA Theatre

Sotirios Livaditis – “Girls & Boys” – Griffin Theatre Company

Ruby Lowe – “Strange Cargo: The Doom of the Demeter” – City Lit Theater Company

Manuel Ortiz – “The Pilon” – Red Theater

Kevin Rolfs – “The House That Will Not Stand” – Invictus Theatre

COSTUME DESIGN

Terrie Devine – “The House That Will Not Stand” – Invictus Theatre

Patty Halajian – “Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Victoria Jablonski – “The School for Scandal” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Rachel Lambert – “Hedda Gabler” – The Artistic Home

Jennifer Mohr – “The Blood Countess” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Racquel Postigilione – “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” – The Story Theatre

CHOREOGRAPHY

Kasey Alfonso – “Kid Prince and Pablo” – Lifeline Theatre

Brenda Didier & Cameron Turner – “Diana: The Musical” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Brenda Didier – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

Brenda Didier – “Urinetown” – Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

Lauryn Schmelzer – “Sweet Charity” – Blank Theatre Company

SOUND DESIGN

Joe Griffin – “Strange Cargo: The Doom of the Demeter” – City Lit Theater Company

Joe Griffin – “War of the Worlds” – Lifeline Theatre

L.J. Luthringer – “The Blood Countess” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Matt Reich – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

Petter Wahlbäck – “Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre

LIGHTING DESIGN

Brenden Marble – “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” – The Story Theatre

G. "Max" Maxin IV – “Amélie” – Kokandy Productions

G. "Max" Maxin IV – “Jekyll & Hyde” – Kokandy Productions

Keith Parham – “Tom & Eliza” – TUTA Theatre

Brandon Wardell – “Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre

Levi J. Wilkins – “The House That Will Not Stand” – Invictus Theatre

PROJECTION DESIGN

DJ Douglass – “Strange Cargo: The Doom of the Demeter” – City Lit Theater Company

G. "Max" Maxin IV – “Angels in America” – Invictus Theatre

David Sajewich – “The Curious Circumstances of Louis Le Prince” – The Factory Theater

ARTISTIC SPECIALIZATION

Jeremiah Barr – Puppet Design – “Strange Cargo: The Doom of the Demeter” – City Lit Theater Company

David Blixt – Fight Choreography – “Superior Donuts” – The Artistic Home

Ayanna Bria Bakari – Wig Design – “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” – The Story Theatre

Victoria Jablonski – Wig Design – “The School for Scandal” – Idle Muse Theatre Company

Rachel Livingston – Properties Design – “The Curious Circumstances of Louis Le Prince” – The Factory Theater

Robin Manganaro – Properties Design – “Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” – Redtwist Theatre

Chas Mathieu – Properties Design – “The Pilon” – Red Theater

Keith Ryan – Wig Design – “The Real Housewives of the North Pole” – Hell in a Handbag Productions

Petter Wahlbäck – Original Music – “The Winter's Tale” – Invictus Theatre Company

PRODUCTION – SHORT RUN

“Bernhardt/Hamlet” – Edge of the Wood Theatre

“The Drowning Girls” – Three Crows Theatre

“Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey” – The Impostors Theatre Co.

“Mr. Parker” – Open Space Arts

DIRECTOR – SHORT RUN

Daniel King – “The Drowning Girls” – Three Crows Theatre

Tony Lawry – “Matt & Ben” – Theatre Above the Law

Stefan Roseen – “Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey” – The Impostors Theatre Co.

David G. Zak – “Mr. Parker” – Open Space Arts

NEW WORK – SHORT RUN

Dominick Alesia – “Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey” – The Impostors Theatre Co.

Greta Geiser – “The Pyg Hypothesis” – Theatre Above the Law

PERFORMER IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE – SHORT RUN

Courtney Abbott (Sarah Bernhardt) – “Bernhardt/Hamlet” – Edge of the Wood Theatre

Connar Brown Sprenger (Matt & Ben) – “Matt & Ben” – Theatre Above the Law

Andrew Kain Miller (Terrence) – “Mr. Parker” – Open Space Arts

Shannon McEldowney (Hermia) – “Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey” – The Impostors Theatre Co.

Cameron Raasdal-Munro (Junior) – “Gangsta Baby” – Open Space Arts

Kendal Romero (Matt & Ben) – “Matt & Ben” – Theatre Above the Law

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE – SHORT RUN

Riley Capp (Justin) – “Mr. Parker” – Open Space Arts

Abby Denault (Maureen) – “Rent” – Suring Films & Theatrics

Stephen Loch (Constant Coquelin) – “Bernhardt/Hamlet” – Edge of the Wood Theatre

Josh Odor (Senior) – “Gangsta Baby” – Open Space Arts

Ian Rigg (Nick Bottom) – “Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey” – The Impostors Theatre Co.

Sarah Wisterman (Professor Pickering) – “The Pyg Hypothesis” – Theatre Above the Law

DESIGN – SHORT RUN

Elizabeth Niemczyk, Costume Design – “Bernhardt/Hamlet” – Edge of the Wood Theatre

Toria Olivier, Costume Design – “Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey” – The Impostors Theatre Co.

Jae Robinson, Sound Design – “Pussy Sludge” – Facility Theatre

MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS

By Company

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre — 20

Kokandy Productions — 17

Invictus Theatre Company — 14

Red Theater — 8

City Lit Theater Company — 7

Idle Muse Theatre Company — 7

The Story Theatre — 7

The Artistic Home — 6

Blank Theatre Company — 6

The Impostors Theatre Co. — 6

Open Space Arts — 6

Lifeline Theatre — 5

Theatre Above the Law — 5

Edge of the Wood Theatre — 4

First Floor Theater — 4

Griffin Theatre Company — 4

The Factory Theater — 4

Redtwist Theatre — 3

TUTA Theatre — 3

Facility Theatre — 2

Hell in a Handbag Productions — 2

Strawdog Theatre Company — 2

Three Crows Theatre — 2

By Production

“Diana: The Musical” — 10

“Jekyll & Hyde” — 10

“Angels in America” — 9

“Urinetown” — 9

“Amélie” — 7

“At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen” — 7

“The Pilon” — 7

“Helena & Hermia in the Enamored Odyssey” — 6

“The School for Scandal” — 5

“Strange Cargo: The Doom of the Demeter” — 5

“Bernhardt/Hamlet” — 4

“The Curious Circumstances of Louis Le Prince” — 4

“Girls & Boys” — 4

“Hedda Gabler” — 4

“Kid Prince and Pablo” — 4

“Mr. Parker” — 4

“One Party Consent” — 4

“Passion” — 4

“Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus” — 3

“The House That Will Not Stand” — 3

“Matt & Ben” — 3

“Tom & Eliza” — 3

“The Blood Countess” — 2

“The Drowning Girls” — 2

“The F*ck House” — 2

“Gangsta Baby” — 2

“Jesus Hopped the ‘A' Train” — 2

“The Pyg Hypothesis” — 2

“Superior Donuts” — 2

“Sweet Charity” — 2

“The Winter's Tale” — 2

By Individual

Brenda Didier — 4

(1 with Fred Anzevino, 1 with Cameron Turner)

G. “Max” Maxin IV — 3

Joe Griffin — 2

Victoria Jablonski — 2

Aaron Kaplan — 2

Cynthia Marker — 2

Derek Van Barham — 2

Petter Wahlbäck — 2