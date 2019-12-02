​​​​​​​The International Beethoven Project Announces 249th Beethoven Birthday Bash

The International Beethoven Project (IBP) is proud to announce the 10th annual Beethoven Birthday Bash celebration in honor of the composer's 249th birthday, December 13-16, 2019.

To exemplify this year's 'Spirit' theme, George Lepauw, founder and president of the presenting non-profit, and the IBP team led by Tonika Todorova, are pleased to extend a complimentary ticket to a representative of leading music schools in the Chicago area. With the goal of making the event accessible to the future generation of talent, IBP is offering a 50% off discount to any student in Chicagoland currently enrolled in a music program at one of the local schools (with student I.D. at the door).

To purchase tickets visit: InternationalBeethovenProject.com

Tickets start at $20 for General Admission and range to $150 for VIP All-Access 4 day pass. Note: Price of admission does not reflect processing fees by Eventbrite.

"We really wanted this year to be about unifying through music and the arts as well as being as inclusive as possible. The Beethoven Birthday Bash, a now 10-year-old tradition in Chicago, is an opportunity for artists from all backgrounds and disciplines to come together in a celebration of Beethoven's spirit of extreme creativity, courage, and compassion. It's an homage we, as artists and audiences, give to one of history's most extraordinary figures, and this birthday celebration gives us a great reason to celebrate creativity in all of its forms, and to eat cake too!" said George Lepauw, President and Founder of IBP.

The multi-day and multi-disciplinary event based in Chicago honors Beethoven the musician and the man through this season's chosen theme: SPIRIT. The four day celebration kicks off on Friday, December 13th with a well-rounded program of musical performances by top local artists, covering everything from jazz to rock, theatre and comedy, dance and games, visual art and film, magic and meditation, along with the Beethoven repertoire.

Highlights include performances by jazz bassist Jeremiah Hunt with The Jeremiah Review quartet, multi-genre pianist Greg Spero, the rock band ODE, Anastasia Royal's Exclusion Park, Jacob Mayfield: Mindreader, Silent Theatre, composer Joel Styzens and dancer Gina Hoch-Stall, opera singers Jenna Schroer and Jonathan Cebreros, and IBP founder and pianist George Lepauw.

Lepauw will also announce IBP's plans for the Beethoven@250 Year during the event: "This year is particularly meaningful because it marks the kickoff to Beethoven's 250th year, which will be celebrated around the world throughout 2020. This is once-in-a-generation event celebrates the story, legacy and impact of Beethoven and his music. There is nothing like the Beethoven Birthday Bash to enjoy a great party in celebration of music, the arts, and Beethoven's spirit of humanism. Don't miss it!" concluded Lepauw.

The International Beethoven Project (IBP), now in its 11th season, is a Chicago-based Not-for-Profit founded in 2008 by concert pianist and cultural activist George Lepauw, intended to celebrate Beethoven's legacy and advance creativity and human "brotherhood" through the arts, with a focus on classical music, and through engagement with contemporary artists of all disciplines. IBP has produced many events, ranging from concerts to multi-disciplinary festivals, as well as media projects involving film, audio, and video work. The International Beethoven Project is currently working to build a global celebration of Beethoven's 250th birthday in 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You