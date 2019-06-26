The Den Theatre's FOUR PLACES Extends Through July 7

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre announces its hit revival of Joel Drake Johnson's true-to-life drama FOUR PLACES, directed by ensemble member Lia Mortensen, will extend through Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. (2B) in Chicago. Tickets for all performances are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830.

FOUR PLACES features Amy Montgomery, Bruch Reed, Meg Thalken and Rebekah Ward.

Deceptively simple in its structure and unfolding in real time, this emotionally precise play deploys its spare components to devastating and darkly comic effect. A brother and sister have gotten word from their elderly parents' caretaker that they may be a danger to each other. The brother joins his sister and mother on their weekly lunch date, hoping that he and his sister can get a clearer picture of the situation. As the mother confronts the indignities of age and the children stare down a mounting list of losses and disappointments, a harrowing and true-to-life image of the family emerges. Ultimately, with unwavering clarity and sensitivity, Joel Drake Johnson explores the ways that familial love and knowledge create both hurt and comfort.

Comments Director Lia Mortensen, "I was drawn to this play because it examines the universality of family: love, secrets, trust, lies - while also navigating how alcoholism threads through the tapestry of this family. It is at once hysterical, tragic, and ultimately moving. We recognize ourselves in these imperfect humans."

The production team includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (scenic design), Josh Prisching (lighting design, co-technical director), Melissa Schlesinger (sound design), Juan Solis (co-technical director) and Tina M. Jach (production stage manager).

Photo: (left to right) Meg Thalken, Bruch Reed and Amy Montgomery in The Den Theatre's production of FOUR PLACES. Photo by Michael Brosilow.





