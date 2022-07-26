The Den Theatre to Present BEACH TOO SANDY, WATER TOO WET Comedy Podcast in October

The Den Theatre will welcome the popular comedy podcast "Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet" on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

"Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet" is a comedy podcast featuring dramatic readings of one-star reviews, written by real people with not-so-real problems. Whether it's a bar's "no-throw-up policy," a nude beach with too much nudity, or a school psychologist's fashion sense, reviewers complain about it all. Prepare for equal amounts laughter and eye-rolling as siblings Alex and Christine read reviews of Chicago area locations live. They nobly delve into the cesspools of Yelp, TripAdvisor and other review sites to find you the best of the worst.

COVID guidelines: In the interest of keeping patrons and staff safe, and in accordance with the League of Chicago Theatres, The Den will continue to require proof of vaccination to attend any event for the indefinite future. While masking is no longer required, The Den strongly encourages patrons to continue wearing a mask when not eating or drinking. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

Artistic Director Ryan Martin opened The Den in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with a single theatre space. Now celebrating its twelfth year, The Den is a multi-level live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. The first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and community with like-minded culture-hounds. Currently, The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Hundreds of other companies and artists from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, film screenings, dance, improv and stand-up comedy, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.